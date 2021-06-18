Earthquake shakes mobile home garden





Georgetown, Illinois (WCIA) –

“I wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t even know something like this was going to happen,” said Georgetown resident Nicholas Williams.

This is the reaction of a man after an earthquake that shook Illinois and Indiana. It happened in a town about an hour an hour north of Terre Haute. People felt a 3.8-magnitude earthquake in Champaign, Mahomet, and several other places throughout central Illinois. Vermilion County was one of the hardest hit places in our area.

One mobile home park says their places were shaking and they’ve never felt anything like it.

“I just got stuck and couldn’t move,” said Georgetown resident Joe Jo Coffey.

A mobile home park in Georgetown was shaken after an earthquake struck across central Illinois and Indiana.

“I was lying in my bed watching TV and I went to get up and when I did I was like this. I couldn’t move for a few seconds and the next thing I knew my phone was everybody calling me wondering what it was,” said Coffey.

“The next thing I know is the whole trailer starts to shake. Georgetown resident Tosha Andrews said, ‘I looked out my back window because the first thing I think is to put the factory back in there.’”

Its power of 3.8 felt centered around the small town of Indiana Montezuma throughout the area.

“The next thing I know is that turtles are jumping off their stuff and their water is just sitting there like that. My neighbors were outside so I was good now knowing I wasn’t out of my mind. I could feel it in the whole trailer park,” Andrews said.

Tosha Andrews and her daughter Samantha didn’t know what to think when their portable home began to shake.

“I was sitting on the couch watching my show and then all I could feel was my couch shivering and then the turtle tank ringing,” Georgetown resident Samantha Bucklio said.

Williams was in the same area and says the shaking woke him up.

“I slept for work, because I went to bed late and he woke me up so I went to work,” Williams said.

No damage has been reported from anyone the WCIA spoke with at the park.

“I went out after that just happened to check and make sure we had no damage whatsoever, but nothing,” Covey said.

This does not mean that it did not bother some people.

It rocks you. Even though our trailer is tied down, it rocks you. You know we get 60 to 70 mph winds and it won’t even budge. My portable home won’t even budge, but it moved me. “It did,” Coffey said. It moved me a little bit.”

The WCIA had hundreds of comments on our Facebook page with people from all over central Illinois saying they felt the earthquake.

