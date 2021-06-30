How China’s energy shortage affects the global community





GUANGZHOU, China – In a world still recovering from the echo effects of the COVID-19 health crisis, one of the wealthiest nations in the international community is struggling with an energy shortage that could affect the global economy. China’s fighting is causing problems for its international partners, according to one CNN the report. The paper says Guangdong Province is one of several Chinese regions struggling with a power shortage caused by the triple issue of extreme weather conditions, rising energy demand and strict coal use limits. CNN says the absence could last for months. Guangdong, which plays a major role in international trade, serves as a home base for well-known manufacturers like Procter & Gamble, Canon and Volkswagen. The region is responsible for $ 1.7 trillion, or more than 10%, of China’s annual economic output. However, since the end of June, this key province has been rationing power for more than a month. This means that Guangdong’s leading manufacturers are forced to close for a few days a week. Other Chinese provinces that play a major role in international production and trade, such as Yunnan and Guangxi, are dealing with similar issues. As China crosses its path towards the worst energy shortage the country has faced since 2011, its partners abroad are affected. For example, Klaus Zenkel, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in South China, said China’s international partners are not happy with the suspension of operations due to power outages. Zenkal said up to 80 of the rooms Member companies may have been affected by government orders to suspend operations for a few days a week, adding that domestic producers have been forced to shake production as well. Some companies have even started renting expensive oil generators to continue the business, he said. According to CNN, energy rationing in Yunnan’s main metal-producing province has caused a decline in the supply of some types of metals, such as aluminum and tin. Production cuts and the prospect of missed delivery times across China pose a threat to an already tight global supply chain. “She [the power shortage] could add to the transportation delays that can be felt across the globe, “said Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group. At this time, it remains to be seen how long China’s energy shortage and subsequent output slowdown will continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbrz.com/news/how-china-s-power-shortage-impacts-the-global-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos