IMPORTANT: Vaccination Information and Future Deadline (International University Students)

Dear international students of Syracuse University:

I know many of you are completing your plans for next semester. That is why I am writing with important reminders about the COVID-19 vaccination requirement before entering the University of Syracuse campus.

As of June 1, all incoming and outgoing students are required to provide evidence of a COVID-19 vaccination prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester. Only those who have a medical or religious waiver are exempt from this requirement. The Barnes Center at The Arch is accepting any vaccine currently approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO is constantly reviewing vaccines. At this time, the following vaccines are approved by the WHO:

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson / Janssen

modern

Pfizer

Serum Institute of India

Sinopharm

Sinovac

As a reminder, tomorrow, July 1, is the deadline for all prospective students to take the COVID-19 vaccination test at the Barnes Center. For returning students, vaccination proof must be given before on-campus access is granted. We acknowledge that in some areas, the availability of vaccines is still limited. If you are unable to use a WHO-approved vaccination COVID-19 within the above deadline, please contact the COVID Project Management Office at 315.443.6180 or [email protected]

For those who have received their vaccination, please submit your details to Student Patient Portal using the following instructions:

Log in Patient Portal using SU NetID and your Password.

Select the Immunizations tab from the top menu and select Enter Dates.

Under the heading Required Immunizations, enter the date (s) when you received your vaccine in the appropriate COVID-19 vaccine section (e.g., Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer or Not listed for all others) and click Submit

Once the dates have been submitted, select the Upload tab from the top menu.

Follow all loading instructions.

In the Select Document drop-down menu, select COVID Proof of Vaccination.

Click Select a file, select the file that contains your vaccination documents, and click Upload.

If you need support translating your COVID-19 vaccine data into English, please fill in the information translation request form.

See you soon on campus! If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact our office. Please refer also Stay safe Page of frequently asked questions for more information.

Sincerely,

Juan Tavares

Center for International Services