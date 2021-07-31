



World Ranger Day – what is a watchman? A guard is a protector and guardian, a guide, sometimes a police officer, a community champion, a communicator, a conservative. And much more. No word or simple sentence can include everything that a watchman is or does, or convey the importance of their work. But one thing is for sure: guards are critical to protecting rhinos and other endangered wildlife. Their daily patrols cover large areas to monitor rhinos and deter poachers. If a rhino is killed or injured, they do everything possible to care for the animal and investigate to find the criminals. And they work with people in their local communities to share their knowledge and passion, encouraging people to love wildlife. Yet despite their crucial role and the extremely dangerous circumstances they face on a regular basis, guards often work without the support they desperately need and fully deserve. or Report 2019 stressed that, on average, guards in Asia and Africa worked 70-90 hours each week; more than half bought their boots and uniforms; and, over a 12-month period, only 26% of guards in Africa and 11% in Asia received emergency first aid life training that could save their lives or the lives of their colleagues. Moreover, less than 50% had access to an employee insurance scheme that provided compensation for serious injuries at work, or a work-related fatality. With many guards being the main provider for their families and often coming face to face with armed hunting gangs, the statistics are staggering. And that was before the Covid-19 pandemic. With the almost overnight closure of international tourism, funds that could have provided more sophisticated security systems or advanced training to support the work of the guards disappeared. Over the past year or so, wildlife stocks have sought to find sufficient funding for basic costs such as paying wages, putting fuel in vehicles, and purchasing protective gear. Meanwhile, while many of us have fought our Covid challenges, the guards did not stop working: the guard never got stuck. Sometimes unpaid, often scarce, regularly away from friends and family for long periods due to movement restrictions, guards have continued to put themselves in line to protect the wildlife that they, and we, love dearly. For those of us many miles from the guards and rhinos in the wild, the most we can do, and the least we can do, is get their backs. We can all make a difference; we can make sure that, in this most difficult time, caregivers have the equipment and training needed to do their jobs effectively and return home safely to their families. In recent months, together with our partners, Save the Rhino has provided training for guards in Kenya to improve their skills, safety and effectiveness in this area. We have sent medical patrol equipment to guard units within the Rhino Land Private and Community Sanctions Association. And we bought new uniforms for the guards at the uMkhuze Game Reserve in South Africa. So today, on World Ranger Day, your donations can help us provide more vital support for guards in Africa and Asia. Today, and every day, please help us support the guards. Donate now. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.savetherhino.org/rangers/world-ranger-day-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

