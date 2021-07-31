Malaysia, Tokyo record new daily levels in cases, SE Asia News & Top Stories





KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia and the host city of the Tokyo Olympics announced yesterday a record of Covid-19 infections, mainly driven by the highly transmitted variant of Delta disease. The Malaysian Ministry of Health reported yesterday 17,786 new cases of coronavirus, its latest record number of daily infections. Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that the country’s total cumulative cases had reached 1,113,272. There were also 165 people who underwent Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 9,024. Most new infections in Malaysia have been categorized as less serious cases, however, according to Dr Noor Hisham, who said 98.3 per cent of cases reported on Friday showed mild or no symptoms. Selangor remained the state with the most cases, registering 6,400 new infections. The government had launched “Operation Surge Capacity” for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to expedite vaccination amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley. Covid-19 National Immunization Program Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the introductory vaccinations will start tomorrow in the Klang Valley and will care for those over the age of 40 and people with first disease conditions. The Tokyo metropolitan government yesterday announced a record number of 4,058 infections in the last 24 hours, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games. Nationwide cases yesterday reached 12,342, a record figure for the fourth day in a row, Kyodo News reported, noting a rapid rise in infections across Japan. Olympics organizers yesterday reported 21 new Covid-19 cases related to the Games, bringing the total to 241 as of July 1st. The day before, Japan extended its state of emergency for Tokyo until the end of August and expanded it to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday indicated a new goal of having 40 per cent of the country’s population of 126 million fully vaccinated by the end of August, and 60 per cent getting at least one shot by then. STAR NETWORK YJA / ASIA, REUTERS

