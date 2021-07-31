Esther Dingley skull may have been moved by animals as family has “too many questions”





Exclusive: Esther Dingley partner Dan Colegate and mom Ria Bryant said they were devastated beyond words after a skull found in the Pyrenees on Friday was confirmed to be the missing British traveler Image: Facebook)

Detectives investigating the death of British traveler Esther Dingley have said they cannot rule out bad play after her skull was found in the Pyrenees. Adventurer partner Dan Colegate and mother Ria Bryant reportedly have a lot of questions as DNA tests this week showed the skull belonged to Esther. The 37-year-old disappeared on a mountain trip eight months ago. Her kit and her remains have not yet been found. Drones and foot patrols searched the area Saturday to find clues. A police source said they are still working on the theory that Esther died accidentally. But they stressed that the bad game has not been dismissed.

















They have not yet found Esthers yellow tent and her red and gray bag. The source said: The investigation is ongoing. There are still many questions to be answered and that is why mountain research is ongoing. The couple, from Durham, had traveled for six years in a van. Dan, 38, and Ria said in a joint statement learning that the bones were devastating without words. The LBT Global Missing Persons charity is supporting them as they try to understand what happened. Chief Matt Searle said: While this puts an end to hopes that Esther would be found alive, she leaves many questions unanswered.







We will support Dan, Rian and the rest of Esther’s lovers and do everything we can to ensure that as much as possible is known about her last moments. It would be wrong to speculate with so little information at hand. Esther’s aunt, Elizabeth Wolsey Morgan, 68 sister of the father of the backpack said: I am devastated to lose such a special person. My son and daughter are worried. Police believe the wildlife may have found the skull in a gorge and took it to the site near the French mountain pass of Port de la Glr, where it was found by walkers.





Brown bears and wolves are known to roam freely in the area. Col. Xavier Wargnier, a senior French search officer, said: This is the most plausible hypothesis. He said the skull, found at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, could also have shifted from melting snow to spring melting. For more news content subscribe to one of our newsletters here Esthers’s close friend, British expatriate Christine Millership, 67, said: ‘Maybe we will never know how [she died]. At least I know she does not suffer. Her family may find a closure. Christine said of Dans refusing to stop the search: Now they have something tangible. It all depends on Dan.









