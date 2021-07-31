The head of the Alberta Medical Association is concerned about the lifting of restrictions by the government

The head of the Alberta Medical Association says he has significant concerns with the province’s decision to suspend almost all of its COVID-19 public health protocols.

In an open letter to members, Paul Boucher says the pace at which the united Conservative government is ending restrictions is worrying.

He says the government should publish the data on which the decision was made.

Boucher adds that the government’s planned reliance on hospitalization data and monitoring of wastewater for viruses is unlikely to provide sufficient information on the spread of COVID-19, especially as new variants take over.

The letter says easing restrictions more slowly would be safer, easier for the healthcare system and cause less public concern.

Boucher says Alberta will eventually have to leave the pandemic measures, but concludes that the government is doing so very quickly.

“The pace at which public health measures are ending is worrying,” he writes.

“I do not agree that the transition from pandemic to endemic is the future, but I would strongly advocate for a less rapid approach.”

Boucher says he has shared his concerns with the province.

Concerns raised by others

This week, Alberta announced that close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 are not legally required to be isolated, nor are they notified by contact trackers.

From 16 August, infected persons will not need to be isolated. Testing will also be limited.

The movements come as the number of active cases of the province and the rate of infection increases.

The lifting of Alberta’s restrictions has been viewed with concern by other senior doctors.

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam has warned against opening too soon. The Canadian Pediatric Society has written to its Alberta counterpart, Dr Deena Hinshaw, urging it to reconsider.