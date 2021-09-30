Pritzker: Chicago bear move proposal would be disappointing | Chicago News







Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday he would be disappointed if the Chicago Bears move from Soldier Field to the suburbs, calling lakefront stadium games a tradition. I’m a Bears fan and I know it would be disappointing for me if the Chicago Bears were to move out of Chicago. I know I share that view with many other Chicago Bears fans, Pritzker said at an unrelated press conference. There is something about having them in and around the city that is appealing to me, and something that interests me. On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced that they had reached an agreement to buy the former Arlington International Racecourseproperty for $ 197.2 million. The governor said he is not considering interfering in discussions between Bear and the city, saying the state is focused on its fiscal situation. This is a private business that the Chicago Bears and I think the Bears and the city of Chicago need to resolve their differences in order for us to end up with the Bears staying in the city, Pritzker said. Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday vowed to try and reach an agreement to keep the Bears in Soldier Field, but admitted she could not do much to keep the team from leaving. While the state is not considering any subsidies, the governor said cities will have to make their own decisions regarding the use of such funds for a stadium. If the Bears move to Arlington Heights, they will be able to develop more than 300 acres around the stadium with food, shopping and entertainment. When pressed whether such a move that could pave the way for hosting a Super Bowl or NCAA tournament made business sense, the governor thought. I am not involved in sports teams. I have never been involved in sports teams. Overall, I understand why a sports team would like to host a Super Bowl, and I certainly want a Super Bowl for our Chicago Bears, but I can not talk about exactly what they are looking to do, Pritzker said. And I can not say if what they want to do can be done in the city of Chicago, and again, I think this is the city that engages with the Bears to come up with a solution. Associated Press contributed. Contact Kristen Thometz:@kristenthometz|(773) 509-5452|[email protected]

