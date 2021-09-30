GOP lawmakers honor veterans of “global war on terror”

E PARST NF FOX: Republican lawmakers from North Carolina are introducing a resolution in both chambers honoring veterans of “ global war on terrorism “

Rep. Greg Murphy, RN.C., introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives on Thursday honoring the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul, as well as veterans who served during the post-9/11 conflict.

North Carolina senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both Republicans, are leading the accompanying resolution in the Senate.

PENTAGON LEADERS BLAME STATE DEPARTMENT ABOUT AFGHANISTAN CIVIL EVACUATION

“It was my honor to present this resolution in the House of Representatives today in remembrance of the 13 members of the service who died in the recent attack at Kabul Airport and to officially recognize all the brave men and women who fought, served or died during the Global War against Terror, “Murphy told Fox News in a statement Thursday.

Murphy said members of the nation’s service “have sacrificed so much over the past 20 years to keep our nation safe” and expressed his belief in “their sacrifice, patriotism and bravery that prevented another 11 style attack” September. “

“We are forever indebted to our veteran heroes and their loved ones who have sacrificed so much to preserve and protect the life and liberty of our great nation,” Murphy said, adding that the resolution “is the least we can do.” to honor our fallen heroes and carry out our commitment never forgetting the lives and legacies of those service members who never returned from the war. “

“I’m sorry we lost 13 brave soldiers and women last month, including two stationed in North Carolina, in such a horrific and cowardly attack,” Burr told Fox News in a statement Thursday.

“The men and women we lost made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we owe it to them and their families to honor and preserve their memory,” the senator continued. “I am proud to sponsor this resolution, which also honors all those who served our country in the Global War on Terror, and who represents so many brave men and women of America in uniform.”

“The tragic terrorist attack on members of the US service that claimed the lives of 13 men and women in uniform was a direct result of the withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan,” Tillis told Fox News in an email Thursday. “The United States should never have put members of our service at risk for securing Kabul airport as the Taliban invaded the rest of the city, leaving our men and women in unprotected uniform and allowing terrorists to plan. and execute an attack. “

“I am heartbroken for the families of the 13 service members who made the final sacrifice, including two serving outside of North Carolina,” the senator continued. “I am honored to present this resolution with Senator Burr and Congressman Murphy to recognize these courageous individuals. We will never forget their service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation.”

The resolution names the 13 members of the US service killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a suicide attack last month.

Moreover, the resolution also honors “all those who served, fought or died in the Global War on Terror have bravely served in defense of the Nation”.

The resolution comes a month after President Bidens withdrew deadly and catastrophic troops from Afghanistan, paving the way for the Taliban to quickly take over the country.

Senior Pentagon officials blamed the State Department for not starting the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan earlier, calling the efforts “chaotic” while defending the “capability and leadership” of US troops during a session before the House Armed Services Committee. on Wednesday focused on military withdrawal Me

The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan ended on August 31, after successfully evacuating more than 124,000 individuals from Kabul, including 6,000 US citizens. Despite the large number of evacuations before the withdrawal date, at least 100 US citizens and thousands of Afghan allies remain in Afghanistan.

