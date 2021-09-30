International
GOP lawmakers honor veterans of “global war on terror”
E PARST NF FOX: Republican lawmakers from North Carolina are introducing a resolution in both chambers honoring veterans of “global war on terrorism“
Rep. Greg Murphy, RN.C., introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives on Thursday honoring the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul, as well as veterans who served during the post-9/11 conflict.
North Carolina senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, both Republicans, are leading the accompanying resolution in the Senate.
PENTAGON LEADERS BLAME STATE DEPARTMENT ABOUT CHAOT AFGHANISTAN CIVIL EVACUATION
“It was my honor to present this resolution in the House of Representatives today in remembrance of the 13 members of the service who died in the recent attack at Kabul Airport and to officially recognize all the brave men and women who fought, served or died during the Global War against Terror, “Murphy told Fox News in a statement Thursday.
Murphy said members of the nation’s service “have sacrificed so much over the past 20 years to keep our nation safe” and expressed his belief in “their sacrifice, patriotism and bravery that prevented another 11 style attack” September. “
“We are forever indebted to our veteran heroes and their loved ones who have sacrificed so much to preserve and protect the life and liberty of our great nation,” Murphy said, adding that the resolution “is the least we can do.” to honor our fallen heroes and carry out our commitment never forgetting the lives and legacies of those service members who never returned from the war. “
“I’m sorry we lost 13 brave soldiers and women last month, including two stationed in North Carolina, in such a horrific and cowardly attack,” Burr told Fox News in a statement Thursday.
“The men and women we lost made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we owe it to them and their families to honor and preserve their memory,” the senator continued. “I am proud to sponsor this resolution, which also honors all those who served our country in the Global War on Terror, and who represents so many brave men and women of America in uniform.”
“The tragic terrorist attack on members of the US service that claimed the lives of 13 men and women in uniform was a direct result of the withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan,” Tillis told Fox News in an email Thursday. “The United States should never have put members of our service at risk for securing Kabul airport as the Taliban invaded the rest of the city, leaving our men and women in unprotected uniform and allowing terrorists to plan. and execute an attack. “
“I am heartbroken for the families of the 13 service members who made the final sacrifice, including two serving outside of North Carolina,” the senator continued. “I am honored to present this resolution with Senator Burr and Congressman Murphy to recognize these courageous individuals. We will never forget their service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation.”
The resolution names the 13 members of the US service killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a suicide attack last month.
Moreover, the resolution also honors “all those who served, fought or died in the Global War on Terror have bravely served in defense of the Nation”.
The resolution comes a month after President Bidens withdrew deadly and catastrophic troops from Afghanistan, paving the way for the Taliban to quickly take over the country.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION
Senior Pentagon officials blamed the State Department for not starting the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan earlier, calling the efforts “chaotic” while defending the “capability and leadership” of US troops during a session before the House Armed Services Committee. on Wednesday focused on military withdrawal Me
The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan ended on August 31, after successfully evacuating more than 124,000 individuals from Kabul, including 6,000 US citizens. Despite the large number of evacuations before the withdrawal date, at least 100 US citizens and thousands of Afghan allies remain in Afghanistan.
Fox News Brooke Singman contributed to the report.
Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find it on Twitter at @HoustonKeene.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-lawmakers-honor-global-war-terror-veterans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]