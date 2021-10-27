Mondelz International declares its CaPao Foods Upcycled Certified





Certification enables brands and artisans facing the customer who are partners Natural cape to use the mark on their packaging and in their communication. Cabosse Naturals leads the way by renewing all cocoa fruit (pulp, juice and concentrate), by far one of the most wasted fruits in the world. CaPao, a brand created by Mondelz Internationals SnackFutures innovation and entrepreneurship center in the United States, is made with Cabosse Naturals cocoa fruit and is one of the first brands to communicate the mark on the package. Sylvie Woltering-Valat, Head of Marketing at Cabosse Naturals said: Together we accelerate the positive impact we have on the environment and do good for fruit farmers, while offering consumers a delicious, nutritious, nutritious alternative that they can now find because of the Upcycled Certified brand. Conscious purchasing decisions For consumer brands, it is essential to invest in sustainability for long-term success. Recent studies by the Upcycled Food Association (UFA) show that approximately 60% of consumers want to buy more improved foods. With the Upcycled Certified mark on product packaging, consumers now know which products are making a positive contribution to the planet. Recycled foods are defined by UFA as products made with ingredients that otherwise would not have gone for human consumption, are sourced and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the planet. Shannon Neumann Associate Director, SnackFutures Innovation, Mondelz International said: It is very exciting to be at the forefront of increasing consumer awareness and demand for refreshed ingredients and foods. The more people choose UFA-certified brands like CaPao, the more progress we can make in reducing food waste and creating a food world that is human-friendly, planet-friendly, and delicious entertainment. About 14 million tons of cocoa fruit are harvested each year worldwide. While previously 70% of cocoa fruits (up to 10 million tons) were thrown away, now not only seeds (beans) but also dried peel, fresh and juicy pulp are used and processed into delicious ingredients. If all this fruit is recycled, it would have the same impact on reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change as planting 3.5 billion trees a year. That is the size of Germany and France together, said Cabosse Naturals. Turner Wyatt, CEO and co-founder of the Upcycled Food Association, said: Our mission is to prevent food waste, the number one solution to prevent climate change. The Upcycled Certified brand will positively influence billions of decisions a year by raising awareness of recycled food. Given that cocoa fruit is one of the most wasted fruits, with 70% of every fruit going to waste, we are happy to have on board a pioneering brand like Cabosse Naturals that helps their partners join the improved movement, like CaPao Cacaofruit Bites.

