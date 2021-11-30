Glover defends allegation of voting irregularities in Manitoba Conservative leadership challenge

Shelly Glover says she believes a ballot taken by her campaign team before Manitoba Prime Minister Heather Stefanson was declared the winner of the Conservative Progressive leadership vote is correct.

Glover, who lost last month to Stefanson by a narrow margin, claims there were irregularities when the ballots were counted and wants a judge to order a new vote.

She is in court to defend her claim while questioning sworn evidence in the case.

The challenge is then scheduled for arguments before a judge on December 10th.

The leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party told the court that the election was fair and that the table was not intended to be the final counting of votes.

Glover, a former lawmaker, received 49 percent of the vote in the Oct. 30 vote.

When the results were announced, ballots totaled 16,546, with Stefanson winning 51 percent.

Glover says her team was given the table in the morning with a smaller number of total votes.

Party President Tom Wiebe told the court Monday that campaign leaders were aware the table was never intended to be the final total.

Wiebe, while questioning his affidavit, defended the election count and said “that ballot was strictly to show them who had voted”.