Creating global connections in a distant world

What happens when COVID-19-related travel restrictions put an end to your collaboration, which simply focuses on Boston’s role as a global partner on critical issues affecting the planet? If you are Shannon Murphy, a third year international relations degree in Northeastern, you become creative and develop a new passion for virtual event planning.

Murphy is collaborating on WorldBoston, a small non-profit organization that focuses on engaging international experts on issues such as climate control and access to health care. The organization also hosts international professionals and students who want to explore Boston by accumulating connective tissue between countries.

Murphy, who serves as a field associate, spoke to News @ Northeastern about her experiences at WorldBoston and how a job focused on the international affairs of the day helped her gain knowledge of her personal career goals.

Can you give us a little more insight into what WorldBoston does?



They do so many things! Their motto is World in Boston and Boston in the world. On the one hand, they focus on the global commitment that serves Boston’s larger community. This includes things like speaker events and a series of authors. This is the side I’m working on, so I do the layout and event planning for that. The other side of things they do is civic diplomacy, which brings international visitors to Boston.

Is this difficult, given that international travel still has many pandemic-related limitations?



I think they were able to get through very well and quickly, from my experience working there. And it has been quite successful. Global engagement events have passed over Zoom. We only had one with Baylor Fox Kemper, who is a leading coordinating author at UN Climate Report that just came out. We were able to find authors who probably would not have been able to join us in normal time. So this is a kind of silver lining.

What is your favorite part of the job so far?



I really like the events. I think the speakers we were able to get are so interesting and knowledgeable. So it has been really wonderful. We had an event with Nicole Perlroth in September. She is a New York Times reporter and has written one book on cyber security that was actually a little scary. Definitely a wake-up call.

Do you have any advice for students who might be interested in working at WorldBoston?



I would advise them to attend an event in advance. Especially now that they are virtual, they are extremely easy to control. It’s a great way to get a feel for what the organization does and the people it brings and the scope it can have.

Did you learn anything about your career goals from this collaboration?



I have learned that I love event planning. I really like the intricacy of the level of detail you can compile together. And in the end, you can accomplish this truly wonderful event if you put in the work and time. I really enjoyed that part of the process, and it was something I did not necessarily expect to get into this. I also enjoy being in the office, which is somewhat surprising. I’ve learned so much about being in Zoom for the past year and a half, so it was something I was a little worried about. I honestly like it a lot. It is simply a new experience and it is something I am glad to have participated in.

