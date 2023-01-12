International
Decarbonisation efforts gain international recognition
Sridhar Seetharamana professor of materials science and engineering and vice dean for research and innovation at Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, joined the ranks of prestigious friends of Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.
Seetharaman is part of a select group of US-based international members of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, also known as IVA.
The honor of fellow in the academy, who was it was awarded to 38 other researchers in 2022, is equivalent to being elected to National Academy of Engineering in the United States.
IVA consists of 1,300 Swedish and international collaborators, who are decision makers in engineering and economics and experts and researchers from academia, public organizations and private industry. In collaboration with 250 companies, their work focuses on making positive contributions to society through technology and business advancements.
The collective experience and expertise of our new colleagues will be a fantastic asset to IVA, he says Tuula Teeri, president of the academy. Digitalization and sustainable development in particular are areas that will be strengthened. They are key areas of expertise to meet future challenges.
IVA’s approximately 300 international collaborators have made outstanding contributions to the focus areas of academia and collaborate with Swedish businesses and research institutions. International collaborators include the former director of the National Science Foundation Subra Sureshwho was influential in linking materials science and physics with cell biology and the study of parasites, and director of the Max Planck Unit for Pathogen Science Emmanuelle Charpentierwho played an essential role in discovering the underlying mechanism of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology.
Seetharaman says he is honored to be among the few international scholars recognized by the renowned 100-year-old academy. He is one of only two international members from the US elected this year, the second For Liljenbergdeputy director of portfolio management at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. They are joined by three 2022 international members from the United Kingdom, Canada and Botswana.
I know that the academic community in Sweden is very impressed by ASU charter values of inclusion and commitment to serving communities, Seetharaman says, adding that he believes what stood out for IVA is its work on decarbonization for steel and the development of interdisciplinary energy graduate programs at institutions of previous.
Seetharamans general research expertise is in materials development, particularly metals and ceramics for clean energy and harsh environments. He says his focus on the decarbonisation of industrial production and related workforce training is in line with IVA’s goal of sustainable development.
His recent work in this area includes a project financed by the REMADE Institutea public-private partnership with US Department of Energy, in which he is working with a team of Fulton Schools researchers to improve steel recycling. The institute’s goal in supporting this work is to help the US transition to a circular economy, in which waste is reduced by continually recycling and reusing as much material as possible.
Seetharaman has also collaborated with SSABa Swedish steel company, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm in its industrial decarbonisation efforts.
In his role as associate dean, Seetharaman plays a key part of the Fulton Schools’ efforts to facilitate strategic collaborations that enable faculty members to translate their research beyond the lab and serve their communities.
Kyle Squiresvice provost of engineering, informatics and technology at ASU and dean of the Fulton Schools, recognizes Seetharaman’s impact on a variety of topics that impact important global problems.
Sridhar focuses on mission-driven needs to advance interdisciplinary research that can be directly translated into real-world use. He understands how engineering can positively impact communities and is committed to beneficial, sustainable and equitable outcomes in all of his work, Squires says. Sridhars selection as a member of IVA International demonstrates his decades of excellence in the pursuit of sustainable manufacturing inspired by use.
