International
India delivers 2 cranes to Chabahar port
In its latest bid to develop the Irans Chabahar port project, India delivered two 140-ton cranes for loading and unloading equipment to the Iranian government on Sunday.
The cranes, part of a full load of six Mobile Harbor (MHC) cranes worth about $ 25 million were taken from Italy and officially released at a ceremony in Chabahars port Shahid Beheshti after official talks between India and Iran.
India’s plans to further invest in the port project are seen as an indication that the government expects a easing of US sanctions in the coming months as the new Biden administration begins to address its re-entry policy in the Iran nuclear deal. The sources indicated Hindu that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) will also hold a quadrilateral meeting in Delhi with officials from Afghanistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and another Central Asian country as observers to discuss the Chabahar connection and trade transit opportunities.
We are happy to supply Chabahar port with two cranes. This could solve some of the problems in loading and unloading cargo, said MEA Joint Secretary for Iran-Pakistan-Afghanistan JP Singh, according to Iranian news agencies. He also stressed that the port has been able to handle 75,000 tonnes of wheat donated from India to Afghanistan so far, along with other operations.
The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the MEA delegation had also held political consultations with their Iranian counterparts.
Recent international and regional developments attach special importance to this round of general political dialogue, Foreign Ministry official Rasoul Mousavi wrote on Twitter, indicating that a possible change in Iran’s US policy was discussed.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transport and Ports said the handover of the cranes shows India’s commitment to strategically linking the Chabahar port project that will provide access to markets in Central Asia, explaining that the shipment was part of a bilateral contract. between India and Iran signed in May 2016 for $ 85 million to equip and operate the port.
The visit by MEA delegations comes a month after transport officials from India, Iran and Uzbekistan held the first Meeting of the Trilateral Working Group on the shared use of Chabahar Port. Sources said India has now proposed some dates for a quadrilateral meeting, which will also bring talks to Afghanistan later this year, and is awaiting confirmations from all parties.
According to sources, the focus of the meeting will be the rapid pursuit of regional economic integration as well as the promotion of the common goal of promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the entire region. The four countries could also discuss a mechanism or secretariat to deal with the joint Chabahar project in the future.
The delivery of the cranes comes after several delays due to the impact of US sanctions on various parts of the Chabahar project, which have slowed down both equipment procurement and banking and insurance arrangements for infrastructure development, although India has waived a waiver. from sanctions by Washington on the development of Chabahar port.
Last July, Hindu had reported that after waiting for a response for months, the Iranian government decided to abandon India from its plans to jointly develop the railway line from Chabahar to Zahedan near the border with Afghanistan in July last year and complete the project with me. Iran has also operationalized a second railway line in Afghanistan, connecting Khaf with Herat. In November, Irans Port and the Maritime Organization wrote to the Modi government requesting cranes, locomotives, rails and signaling device keys, as these remain difficult for Iran to access directly.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]