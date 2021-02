In the latest coronavirus data, Colorado researchers may present the end of the pandemic

Aspen Valley Hospital Clinical Pharmacist Kelly Atkinson Organizes Empty Bottles of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in the Trailer of the Command Unit Located Near the Vaccination Tent in the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen on January 14, 2021. To keep track , pharmacists labeled them with individual numbers. Before the vaccine is diluted, the unused vaccine bottle looks identical to the bottles after the doses have been taken.

Kelsey Brunner / The Aspen Times Thus will end the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado: perhaps with a final wave, but likely in a long, gradual decline, like spring snow pulling from a mountain. As vaccinations rise across the state, giving protection to the most vulnerable, the chances of hospitals being overcrowded are reduced, according to a new modeling report released Tuesday. If Colorado continues to maintain current levels of social distancing and wearing masks, the peaks of the pandemic are behind us. If the state remains vigilant, not even the UK-most transmitted variant of the virus found in Colorado can change this trajectory. Public health leaders are still wary that the coronavirus has attracted scams before and much depends on whether Coloradans do their part. But leaders are also increasingly optimistic: This is the downhill slope. What I have said is that they were not yet in the forest, said Elizabeth Carlton, a professor at the Colorado School of Public Health who is one of the researchers working to create modeling predictions for the course of the pandemic in the state. I think it would take a pretty dramatic increase of the variant and a pretty dramatic increase of the contacts for us to get to a point where they were worried about the hospital capacity being exceeded. So much would have to happen. Impossible is possible, she said, but if I had to guess I would say it is unlikely. The report on Tuesday unveiled for the first time efforts to assess the impact of both nationwide vaccination campaigns and the new variant of how the pandemic will unfold in the coming months. Read more through Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places, and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe to coloradosun.com.

