SBU Puts Two Subjects in US News 2021 Top 100 Global





Stony Broo k The University has placed two courses in the top 100 in US World News and Report 2021 ranking of the Best Global Universities. The subject of Psychiatry / Psychology went up 63 in global ranking publications, which puts Stony Brook in the top 16 percent of the 416 universities ranked for 2021. Physics ranks 70th among 911 universities ranked for 2021, placing Stony Brook in the top 8 percent worldwide. Being recognized in 16 percent of global universities for psychiatry and psychology is a reflection on the strong and solid relationships we continue to strengthen between our colleagues in Psychiatry and our associates in Psychology, said Ramin Parsey, MD, PhD, professor and chair, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. Over the years, we have recruited many world-class researchers such as Christine DeLorenzo, PhD, known for her work with Mood Disorders and Alzheimer’s; Anissa Abi-Dargham, MD, known for her work with schizophrenia; and Scott Mueller, PhD, known for his work with substance use disorders. As our faculty and alumni will witness, we have long been committed to building and supporting a diverse, inclusive and welcoming research culture where our teams thrive. The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health has consistently achieved the best performance score in the national exams of each program within the School of Renaissance Medicine since 2012. In 2020, US World News and Report ranked the third Graduate Psychology program in the country in it The best doctoral programs in clinical psychology. Ranked third in the nation by US News and World Report for our Graduate Clinical Psychology program here at Stony Brook is an honor and a testament to our clinical science training model, which emphasizes the integration of science and practice, and has now been endorsed by most of the top 50 rated programs in the country, said Daniel Klein, PhD, Distinguished Professor and co-chair of the Department of Psychology. Axel Drees, Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the College of Arts and Sciences, said, it’s so helpful to get this recognition. The US News & World Report ranking is a testament to the tremendous work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and in particular our students who are an integral part of our research efforts. He confirms that the Physics and Astronomy program at Stony Brook Universities is leading the way in research and discovery. Earlier this year, QS one of the leading organizations for international ranking established the Stony Brook Physics and Astronomy program number 89 in the 100 best universities in the world. Department of Physics it was also once again joined the 5+ Club the highest price available for teacher training from the Physics Teacher Education Coalition (PhysTEC). Learn more regarding the methodology used by US News & World Report to calculate the subject rankings of the Best Global Universities.

