International
Reef barrier sentenced to 99% of corals at risk, the report reveals
According to the report, the earth has already warmed by 1.1 degrees since the beginning of the industrial era.
However, warming does not affect the world uniformly and, according to Professor Hughes, Australia is already experiencing 1.4 degrees heat.
The observations we are seeing about things like unprecedented fires and the regular and frequent whitening of the Great Protection Reef are in line with predictions previously made for a 1.5 degree world, she said.
This is already a difficult world and really the main point of the academy report was to show that if you think this is difficult then imagine doubling or tripling the heat we had.
In this scenario, Black Summer fires are likely to be an annual event and one in a 100-year flood will occur more frequently.
Professor Hoegh-Guldberg said it would be catastrophic for politicians and policymakers to consider the report as an excuse to give up emissions cuts.
Rather, he said it was further proof that governments needed to move from gradualism to transformational action. This meant achieving not only net zero targets by 2050, but substantial annual cuts driven by a target of significant reductions for 2030.
Professor Frank Jotzo, another contributor and director of the Australian National University Center for Climate Economics and Policy, said he agreed that 1.5 degrees was likely to be impossible, but serious and immediate action could still be seen that the world to stabilize between 1.5 and 2 degrees, which would make a big difference in the quality of life on earth.
According to Professor Jotzo, the unprecedented growth of wind and solar energy in recent years showed not only that the world has the technology to replace fossils with clean energy, but the energy produced will be cheaper than for traditional fossil sources such as oil and gas.
As a result, we can afford to spend on storage technologies such as batteries and hydropower, he said.
At the Paris Climate Conference in 2016 Australia signed the agreement to keep global warming below 2 degrees and as close to 1.5 degrees as possible. At the time Australia pledged to reduce its emissions by 26-28 per cent based on 2005 levels by 2030. The agreement included a so-called coercive mechanism set up to encourage nations to set their own targets.
Over the past year, the number of net zero-targeted countries by the middle of the century has gone from about 25 percent to 75 percent.
Now, pressure is mounting on countries to make the 2030 targets more ambitious. Professor Jotzo said he believes the US, which is hosting a climate summit with 40 world leaders this month, will probably double its target by 2030 by about 50 per cent, increasing pressure on Australia to increase so significant its target.
Loading
A spokesman for Minister for Energy and Emissions Reductions Angus Taylor said global warming was a global problem that requires a global solution.
The only way for all countries to reach zero is by achieving low-emission technology in trade parity with existing alternatives, the spokesman said.
When developing countries are no longer forced to choose between growth and decarbonisation, then global emissions will fall.
Australia has strong goals, an enviable history and a responsible plan to reduce the cost of low-emission technologies.
Nick O’Malley is the National Environment and Climate Editor for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. He is also a veteran writer and former U.S. correspondent.
Mike is the climate and energy correspondent for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Most viewed in the environment
Loading
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]