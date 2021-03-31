Reef barrier sentenced to 99% of corals at risk, the report reveals

According to the report, the earth has already warmed by 1.1 degrees since the beginning of the industrial era. However, warming does not affect the world uniformly and, according to Professor Hughes, Australia is already experiencing 1.4 degrees heat. The observations we are seeing about things like unprecedented fires and the regular and frequent whitening of the Great Protection Reef are in line with predictions previously made for a 1.5 degree world, she said. This is already a difficult world and really the main point of the academy report was to show that if you think this is difficult then imagine doubling or tripling the heat we had.

In this scenario, Black Summer fires are likely to be an annual event and one in a 100-year flood will occur more frequently. Professor Hoegh-Guldberg said it would be catastrophic for politicians and policymakers to consider the report as an excuse to give up emissions cuts. Rather, he said it was further proof that governments needed to move from gradualism to transformational action. This meant achieving not only net zero targets by 2050, but substantial annual cuts driven by a target of significant reductions for 2030. Professor Frank Jotzo, another contributor and director of the Australian National University Center for Climate Economics and Policy, said he agreed that 1.5 degrees was likely to be impossible, but serious and immediate action could still be seen that the world to stabilize between 1.5 and 2 degrees, which would make a big difference in the quality of life on earth. According to Professor Jotzo, the unprecedented growth of wind and solar energy in recent years showed not only that the world has the technology to replace fossils with clean energy, but the energy produced will be cheaper than for traditional fossil sources such as oil and gas.

As a result, we can afford to spend on storage technologies such as batteries and hydropower, he said. At the Paris Climate Conference in 2016 Australia signed the agreement to keep global warming below 2 degrees and as close to 1.5 degrees as possible. At the time Australia pledged to reduce its emissions by 26-28 per cent based on 2005 levels by 2030. The agreement included a so-called coercive mechanism set up to encourage nations to set their own targets. Over the past year, the number of net zero-targeted countries by the middle of the century has gone from about 25 percent to 75 percent. Now, pressure is mounting on countries to make the 2030 targets more ambitious. Professor Jotzo said he believes the US, which is hosting a climate summit with 40 world leaders this month, will probably double its target by 2030 by about 50 per cent, increasing pressure on Australia to increase so significant its target.

A spokesman for Minister for Energy and Emissions Reductions Angus Taylor said global warming was a global problem that requires a global solution. The only way for all countries to reach zero is by achieving low-emission technology in trade parity with existing alternatives, the spokesman said. When developing countries are no longer forced to choose between growth and decarbonisation, then global emissions will fall. Australia has strong goals, an enviable history and a responsible plan to reduce the cost of low-emission technologies.