Armor All announces Jenson Button as Brand First Global Ambassador | tidings





Partnership with Formula 1 Racing Legend as part of the broader international marketing effort to expand armatures to all brand presences worldwide ST Louis, March 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Armor All, a leading brand in high quality automatic care products for every car owner, named today Jenson Button as the brand’s first global ambassador. Button, the 2009 Formula 1 World Champion, will support Armor All as the brand accelerates its marketing efforts in markets worldwide including Europe, Latin America AND Asia. The manufacturer of Armor All, Energizer Holdings, Inc., is committed to building strong partnerships with customers and significantly increasing brand awareness and dissemination in new markets to ensure that consumers across the globe have the opportunity to use Armor All products. Through a multi-year partnership, Button will appear in international marketing campaigns, Armor All brand video content and social media. He will also share car care tips and advice on social media as well as make personal appearances at trade and employee events. “We are excited to enter the exciting world of Grand Prix racing and welcome Jenson Button as the first global ambassador of the Armor All brand, “he said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer of Energizer Holdings, Inc. “Our partnership with Jenson represents the first of many marketing efforts that will help Armor All connect and engage with new customers worldwide and show how our high quality, innovative and easy to go quality used products can benefit any car owner regardless of their level of expertise. “ “As someone who has had a lifelong love affair with cars and all things automotive, I know first hand how important high quality car care products are to the look and feel of a car.” said the Formula 1 race legend, Jenson Button. “From the moment my dad bought me a kart at the age of 8, until winning the F1 World Championship, I have fixed the smallest car details in my life and I am delighted to be working with Armor All, a brand shares the same fixation ”. Jenson Button considered one of the greatest Grand Prix drivers of all time, winning the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship and amassing 15 races and 50 podium finishes during his 17 years in F1. Button is the recent founder of the Extreme E JBXE team, in which he will also compete. The brand partnership was mediated by Project 11. Armor All is a trademark of Energizer Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit www.ArmorAll.com, www.ArmorAll.eu, www.ArmorAll.com.au or ArmorAll.com.mx and follow the brand on social media. About Energizer Holdings, Inc. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world ‘s largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights and auto care products, performance, coolers and fragrances. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer, Armor All, Eveready, Rayovac, STP, Varta, A / C Pro, Refresh your car! , Scents California, Driven, Bahama & Co., LEXOL, Eagle One, Nu Finish, Scratch Doctor and Tuff Stuff. As a global consumer product brand company, Energizer’s mission is to drive tariffs to give value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/armor-all-announces-jenson-button-as-first-global-brand-ambbas-301259885.html BURIMI Energizer Holdings, Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos