In the first one, the live broadcast evidence of Ktaka HC | Latest India News

Bengaluru: For the first time in the country, high courts in Karnataka are the direct trial of two petitions for cases of public interest (PIL) chaired by a division bench composed of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj was telecasted via YouTube on Monday.

Today, we have direct proceedings of two petitions. It is being done on an basis. Doubly our task is to set the Bar members to notice, the bench noticed after the live broadcast began.

With this, the Karnataka High Court has become the second highest court in the country to experiment with live broadcast of court proceedings, the first being the Gujarat High Court. HC plans to broadcast live another proceeding if the pilot broadcast with courtroom-1 is successful.

The issues in the live broadcast were the final hearing proceedings of the two PIL petitions submitted to Baithkol Bandaru Nirashrithara Yantrikrut Dhoni Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha Niyamitha and Uttara Kannada County Fishermen Association. Various issues related to the impact on the environment and the alleged violation of environmental laws in the approval of the second proposed phase of development of the Karwar Commercial Port in the village of Baithkol.

The Supreme Court is actively considering requests for live broadcasts of some of its proceedings as well as some high court proceedings. A PIL requesting live coverage of all courts in Karnataka is awaiting the high court. The Supreme Court judge and chairman of its electronic committee, Justice DY Chandrachud, had recently indicated that live broadcast of court proceedings was on the verge of becoming a reality.

The Supreme Court Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh HC are also set to hear petitions from journalists seeking permission for live broadcasts and live reporting of proceedings. Between the rise of Covid-19 cases and the subsequent blockade imposed by the Karnataka government, the Karnataka Supreme Court had issued instructions to hold hearings only via videoconference.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a public interest hearing in the CBI investigation into the sex issue for work controversy involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi appeared in court on Monday. HC adjourned the matter to June 18, requiring SIT to file a report.

The SIT also filed a report on the investigation into the kidnapping case by the father of the woman allegedly involved in a CD scandal with a former minister. In his complaint stating that his daughter had been abducted from Bengaluru and was being harassed and presented at the APMC police station in Belagavi and later transferred to the RT Nagar police station in Bengaluru. The report was submitted in a sealed envelope.