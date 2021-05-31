Indian economy, hit by Covid-19, shrinks by 7.3 percent in 2020-21 | business





India’s new economy, Delhi, pumped by the coronavirus pandemic, contracted by 7.3 percent in fiscal year 2020-21, shortly before the country was hit by another catastrophic rise in infections. The economy grew at an annual rate of 1.6 percent in the January-March quarter, according to figures released by the government on May 31, but that recovery was stifled by a resurgence of infections in March. New daily cases set global records, prompting many states to announce widespread restrictions and blockades. New cases and deaths have recently begun to fall, but most of the country is still under some form of closure, with many industries and businesses unable to restart work. In January, a government poll estimated that the economy – previously one of the fastest growing among major nations – would shrink, expanding 11% in the current fiscal year, which began in April. But some rating agencies say growth is likely to slow to about 10 percent due to the most recent increase in COVID-19 cases. On May 31, India registered over 150,000 new cases and more than 3,000 deaths. Overall, the country has the second highest number of infections, after the United States, with more than 28 million confirmed cases and nearly 330,000 deaths. Both figures are believed to be large sub-calculations. After recording a daily peak with over 400,000 new cases in May, experts say infections appear to be easing, particularly in the capital, New Delhi and Mumbai. But there is concern that the virus may still be rampant in poorer villages, where access to health care is more limited. Although many states and cities remain under blockade, some have begun to ease the curb of some types of economic activity. New Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the current blockade until June 7, but announced that manufacturing and construction activities could resume from Monday with health measures in place. We need to maintain a balance between controlling the spread of COVID-19 and allowing economic activity, Kejriwal said at a virtual news conference on May 28, according to India’s Press Trust news agency. Kejriwal said the blockade will be gradually lifted, with a particular emphasis on helping the most vulnerable, such as day laborers and migrant workers, many of whom work in factories and construction sites. Many such workers were left unemployed overnight when the government imposed a sudden blockade in March last year, causing great concern. India’s economy grew at an annual rate of 0.4 percent in the October-December quarter, as two consecutive contractions pushed the country into a recession last year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos