Russian military to add 20 new units to west to oppose NATO





The Russian military will form 20 new units in the west of the country this year to counter what it claims is a growing threat from NATO, the defense minister said on Monday. Sergei Shoigu made the announcement at a meeting with senior military officials. He noted the growing number of flights by US strategic bombers near Russia’s borders, the deployment of NATO warships and the increasingly frequent and large-scale drills by alliance forces. He accused that such actions “destroy the international security system and force us to take appropriate countermeasures”. “We will form 20 more units and formations in the Western Military District by the end of the year,” Shoigu said. He added that military units in Western Russia have ordered about 2,000 new pieces of weapons this year. In this photo published by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with high-ranking military officials in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 31, 2021. The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense through the AP

Asked Monday about Russia’s plans, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted that “Russia has in recent years invested heavily in new, modern military capabilities, from conventional to nuclear weapons systems.” and “has been willing to use military force against its neighbors, in Georgia, in Ukraine.” “This is one of the main reasons why NATO has increased the readiness of its armed forces in recent years,” he told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the alliance ‘s foreign and defense ministers. Trend news Currently, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises that extend across the Atlantic, across Europe and into the Black Sea region. NATO says the war games are not aimed at Russia, but the Stable Defender 21 exercises are simulating the response of the 30-nation military organization to an attack on any of its members. It will test NATO’s ability to deploy US troops and keep supply lines open. Last month, a troop gathering in southern and southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border raised concerns in Ukraine and the West, which urged Moscow to withdraw its forces. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the ouster of the country’s friendly Moscow president and then threw its weight behind separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in seven years of fighting in eastern Ukraine. Russia has withdrawn some troops from its western part after extensive maneuvers in April, but Shoigu ordered them to lay down their weapons for Russia’s Zapad (West) 2021 military exercises in September. He noted on Monday that preparations for the exercises, which will take place together with Belarus, are now in their final stages and stressed that the maneuvers have an “exclusively defensive character”. Last week, Russia offered political support to its ally Belarus, which diverted a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania as part of a scam to arrest a dissident journalist. The European Union denounced the flight as piracy and responded by stopping the Belarusian flag carrier in its airspace and advising European airlines to cross Belarusian airspace.

