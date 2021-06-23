Advances in psychedelics can change investors’ minds

Cannabis Legalization seems to plague public policy debates, and exciting investors, but the small, fast-growing market for psychedelic treatments for mental illness and addiction is even more compelling. maybe.

The science behind this subject has become mainstream in recent years.Excellent BBC documentary Psychedelic trial We explored the implications of major research at Imperial College.Michael Pollan 2018 Books How to change your mind It has sparked a debate about the use of these substances to help with mental illness.And neuroscientist and podcaster Sam Harris is discussing the issues surrounding it in him. It stands to reason program..

The substance at the center of the debate remains banned. There are psilocybin and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), also known as magic mushrooms. Many researchers also include MDMA (ecstasy) and ketamine in a wider group, but they have different pathways to the brain.

What causes agitation is the use of these substances to treat psychiatric disorders, especially “treatment-resistant depression” and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to scientific journals, 17 record trials were underway in 2021, most of them psilocybin. Nature..

Laws on these drugs have been questioned as scholars from various institutions such as Imperial, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, and New York University have begun conducting small but largely promising trials. I will. NGOs on either side of the Atlantic have also done a lot to keep their research ideas alive, but argue that treatment is an important adjunct to substance-based treatment.

Importantly, public opinion is supportive. According to a 2017 study, 72% of Americans surveyed support the legalization of certain psychedelic therapies, and only 12% oppose the use of these substances in all situations. was.Voters in the District of Columbia have decided to decriminalize the use of silosin mushrooms by adults, but Oregon Already legalized Those medical uses.

Investor Cannabis The two niches remain very different, but the market is beginning to look more closely at psychedelics. In my view, the cannabis opportunity is the US state due to the growth of the vertically integrated player state.

Psychedelics are purely medical research proposals, narrow, and there are only five companies worth investor research in, but many much smaller companies are listed, especially on Canadian exchanges. I am. Among my top five companies, daily trading volumes never exceed $ 20 million.

However, the top of the list must be a UK-based pioneer listed in the United States. Compass route, It is conducting clinical trials of psilocybin treatment for cases of refractory depression. The pharmaceutical company is focusing on patented treatments for depression and mental health, and Phase 2 trials are well underway.

next MindMed, Listed on the US Nasdaq Exchange in April. The stock got off to a bumpy start, dropping 29% on the first day of trading. However, keep in mind that the company has actually been listed on the Canadian venture Neo Exchange for over a year and has grown more than 10-fold during that time. This is not a bad return for non-income businesses focused on treatments that use substances such as MDMA, LSD and psilocybin.

Prominent investors include Kevin O’Leary on the US entrepreneurial reality show Shark tank In addition to Bruce Linton, founder of the cannabis company Canopy Growth, Wall Streetbets on the Reddit forum has a long list of day traders busy selling stocks.

Many analysts also appreciate Seelos TherapeuticsThere are two clinical stage products focused on central nervous system (CNS) distress. We use SLS-002 (ketamine) to treat suicidal patients with major depressive disorder. There are also treatments for some rare genetic disorders, including muscular dystrophy.

Mention should go again Field trip health, It went public in Canada at the end of last year and has set up a clinic for low doses of ketamine as an antidepressant. We aim to conduct another Phase 1 trial of psychedelic treatment by 2022.

In a detailed market survey, London-based alternative investment firm Ocean Wall said SaibinCurrently, we are working on a Phase 2 clinical trial to study the use of psilocybin for major depressive disorder. The study enrolls 120 patients taking psilocybin four times over a four-month period.

The business has several useful partnerships, including a partnership with Kernel, a neuroimaging hardware and software technology specialist who can record and quantify brain activity during a psychedelic experience in real time. The company also acquired another company called Adelia Therapeutics, which is based in Boston. The company is expanding access to new treatments and delivery methods. Cybin has raised approximately $ 90 million with investors such as Janus Henderson and LifeSci Ventures.

There are also two US exchange-traded funds in this space. GenAlteredExperience ETF and Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF. However, they are so small that they are not accessible to UK investors. Their portfolio contains one well-known name. Johnson & Johnson has received FDA approval for Spravato, a type of ketamine offered as a nasal spray.

I can give you a much longer list of private companies building profiles in this area, but I Atai Life Sciences, Berlin-based psychedelic business, announced its intention to raise more than $ 100 million in the Nasdaq IPO. It develops its own slate of 10 compounds and owns a major stake in Compass Pathways, including billionaire investor Peter Thiel and New York hedge fund Falcon Edge Capital. Will be.

David Stephenson is an active retail investor and is interested in securities if mentioned. Email: [email protected].. twitter: @advinvestor