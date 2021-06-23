Radiation therapy to combat new cancers now available at the Huntsman Cancer Institute





Mountain West has access to new key cancer treatment technologies that will help thousands of patients in Utah over the next few years. That was certainly good news for Taylor Lambert, who suffers from a rare type of brain tumor called juvenile hair-like astrocytoma (JPA). She had it once and got rid of it, but then when she turned 23 it started to grow. As an artist, Lambert is always inspired by something or someone. In her own experience, she will probably paint a unique picture to tell the story of her journey with the Huntsman Cancer Institute. “Usually 1 in 1000 people develop this type of tumor, but 2 in 4 children in my family develop it,” Lambert said. Lambert was a young newlywed and was worried about the possibility of having a child someday. With this in mind, doctors recommended proton therapy. It is new and has recently become available at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. The construction of Senator Olin G. Hatch Center for proton therapy was completed in time for her course of treatment. It was a miracle and an absolute blessing for this proton therapy center to literally get up and running in time, “Lambert said. Dr. Matthew Poppe, a radiation oncologist at Huntsman, said getting this type of cancer treatment in Salt Lake City is a big problem. “It’s huge and huge for our patients. For the past decade, our patients have been driving to the next nearest Proton Center in Seattle or San Diego for about 12 hours.” According to Poppe, treatment requires four to six weeks of treatment each day, so making this treatment available can give families more options and peace of mind to understand logistics. I can do it. Poppe explained that patients receiving proton therapy usually have fewer negative side effects, and healthy tissue near the tumor is less negatively affected by that form of radiation. Lambert said she was the second Huntsman to receive this treatment and the process wasn’t bad at all. “They clip you down with this amazing mesh mask that pushes your face. And you lie down as much as you can, they blow your head a few times with a big ray and you listen to music , And it’s a good time, “she said. Lambert wanted to encourage anyone facing a serious diagnosis to remain positive. “You will be fine,” she said. “Because they are great, especially when you come to Huntsman!”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos