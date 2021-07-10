At least two cases of delta variants reported in Sullivan County | WJHL





Sullivan County, Tennessee (WJHL) – Health officials in Sullivan County have warned of the health threats of delta variants migrating to northeastern Tennessee. Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Community Health Department said Sullivan County has seen cases of at least two variants so far. “I don’t have the details of the individual cases,” said Dr. May. “There are certainly a lot of trips going on, and we don’t really take advantage of many good safety measures, such as masking and safe distances.” Sullivan County health officials say Delta variants have moved to northeastern Tennessee. The county has seen two cases so far. pic.twitter.com/VYWeeYNAez — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) July 9, 2021 Health experts warn of potential threats to new COVID-19 variants reaching the Tri-Cities area within 4-6 weeks

May said the best thing she could do to protect herself was to get vaccinated. Dr. May said the variant could infect someone about twice as likely as the B.1.1.7 or alpha variants that have been seen in the area for some time. “That’s my biggest concern,” May said. “It spreads very easily, and of course we are at high risk and some people are not vaccinated or have proper safety measures in place.” TDH: 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths on NETN Friday

On Friday, Ballad Health issued a statement on the variant. “Because of the confirmed cases of delta mutations in the Appalachia Highlands, Ballad Health is calling on everyone in our region to take this potentially deadly strain seriously. Primarily, we We encourage everyone in the community to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a safe, free and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Anti-infection measures such as masking, crowd avoidance and hand hygiene practices Although it helps control the spread of the virus, vaccines are still the most effective tool for protecting yourself and the people around you. Early data show the effectiveness of the current vaccine against this delta variant. It is important that all people over the age of 12 be vaccinated as soon as possible, as some studies have shown 90% efficacy against COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. Please pay attention to all COVID-19 updates and do everything possible to protect our area from this virus. “ “It’s not time to stop our vigilance,” said Dr. May. “Now is the time to vaccinate.”

