The vaccine cuts the chances of getting the delta mutant in half, a British study found

A new study conducted in the United Kingdom found that people who were completely vaccinated with the double-dose coronavirus vaccine were at risk of being infected with the delta variant, even asymptomatic, compared to those who were not vaccinated. Is reduced by 50% to 60%.

The study surveyed nearly 100,000 people who took the COVID-19 swab test at home between June 24 and July 12. All sequenced samples were found to be highly transparent delta variants.

When researchers adjust factors such as age, people who have been vaccinated twice may be positive for coronavirus testing, even if they are asymptomatic, compared to those who are not vaccinated. It was found to be 49% higher and 59% less vaccinated. Test for positive symptoms.

The survey results are Posted as a preprint Not yet peer-reviewed, but the latest results from Imperial College London’s “Real-time Assessment of Community Infections” or REACT-1, an ongoing coronavirus monitoring study.

“These findings confirm previous data showing that both doses of the vaccine provide excellent protection against infection,” said Paul Elliott, director of the Imperial’s School of Public Health’s REACT program. .. Said in a statement .. Researchers have not elucidated the effectiveness of a particular vaccine.

Their findings contradict previous studies. For example, a study conducted by the British Public Health Service found that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic diseases caused by delta mutations (vaccinated people are vaccinated). 88% less likely to develop symptomatic infections than those who have not.) It is about 93% effective against the previous major variant, the alpha variant. The study found that the double-dose AstraZeneca vaccine was 60% effective against the delta mutant, whereas it was 66% effective against the alpha mutant. Live science previously reported ..

Meanwhile, early data from Israel show that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 64% effective against symptomatological diseases caused by delta variants, and Canadian data show that it is 87% effective against symptomatological diseases. Suggested that. According to an internal presentation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .. However, new data from Israel show that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Delta has dropped to 39% (although 88% for hospitalization and 91% for severe illness). there is). According to CNBC ..

A new study also found that vaccinated people had low viral load on average. This means that they release less virus and are less contagious than unvaccinated people. The results differ from other data suggesting that the delta mutant caused similar viral load in unvaccinated and vaccinated people (the so-called groundbreaking case). Live science previously reported ..

Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, said, “The delta variant is known to be highly infectious, resulting in breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people. Others can tell. ” Said in a statement. “We need to better understand how infectious people are fully vaccinated. This helps us to more accurately predict what will happen in the coming months, and our findings show. It helps to get a more comprehensive picture of this. “

According to the statement, researchers also found that the trend between infectious diseases weakened in the spring and hospitalization had converged again. This may be due to the predominant variant switching from alpha to delta, with younger people who are less likely to be vaccinated being hospitalized than before.

Adolescents aged 13 to 24 had the highest infection rate, and people aged 75 and over had the lowest infection rate. Riley told Reuters that about 50% of infectious diseases occurred in people between the ages of 5 and 24, even though they make up only a quarter of the population.

In a statement, UK Department of Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Today’s report is self-isolating for contact tracing, tested for symptoms, and wearing a face cover if necessary. It shows the importance of that. ” “People who have not yet been vaccinated are advised to be vaccinated and take both doses. The vaccine is safe and functioning.”

Originally published in Live Science.