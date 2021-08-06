Britain says early signs of COVID-19 vaccine may not stop delta infection







File Photo: A person passing a bank subway station during a morning rush hour during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, England, on July 29, 2021.Reuters / Henry Nichols reuters_tickers

This content was published on August 6th-13: 24th, 2021

London (Reuters)-There are early signs that people vaccinated with COVID-19 may be able to infect delta variants of the virus as easily as those who are not, UK public health said. Service (PHE) scientists said on Friday. Consistent with the findings of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which raised concerns last week that vaccinated people infected with Delta could easily infect it, unlike other variants. The highly infectious delta mutant has become the predominant coronavirus type worldwide, maintaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including more than 130,000 in the United Kingdom. Vaccines have been shown to provide excellent protection against serious illness and death from Delta, especially in two doses, but vaccinated people infect others. There is little data on whether it can be done. In a statement, PHE said, “Some early findings may indicate that viral levels in people infected with deltas who have already been vaccinated are similar to those found in unvaccinated people. It shows that there is sex. ” “This can affect people’s infectivity with or without vaccination. However, this is an early exploratory analysis and we will further target it to see if this is the case. We need focused research. “ PHE said that of the Delta cases confirmed to have been hospitalized after 19 July, 55.1% were unvaccinated and 34.9% were vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 75% of the UK’s population has been vaccinated twice, and the PHE states that “as the larger population is vaccinated, the relative proportion of people vaccinated in hospital increases. “. Separately, PHE stated that another variant, known as B.1.621, first detected in Colombia, showed signs of evading the immune response caused by the COVID-19 vaccine or previous infections. rice field. PHE has labeled the variant as “under investigation” but has not declared it a “variant of concern”. This is a specification that can trigger a strong policy response. “There is preliminary laboratory evidence suggesting that vaccination and previous infections may not be very effective in preventing (B.1.621) infection,” he said. “But this data is very limited and requires more research. There is no evidence to suggest that it is more contagious than the predominant delta mutant.” (Report by Alistair Smout, edited by Costas Pitas and Mark Potter)

