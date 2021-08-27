BC has recorded 724 new cases of COVID-19, and two more have died, resulting in a plateau of new internal cases.

British Columbia health officials announced Thursday 724 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

In a written statement, the state’s Ministry of Health stated that there are currently 5,640 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.

A total of 149 people are hospitalized. Of these, 83 are in the intensive care unit, up from 56 a week ago.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, up 23 percent from last Thursday when 121 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 currently kills 1,804 people. So far, there are 162,693 confirmed cases.

Here’s a regional breakdown of the new cases on Thursday:

There are 271 new cases of interior health, a total of 2,014 active cases.

There are a total of 1,319 active cases in 185 new cases of Fraser Health.

Vancouver Coastal Health has 142 new cases, for a total of 1,432 active cases.

Island Health has 64 new cases, for a total of 502 active cases.

There are 62 new cases in Northern Health, for a total of 361 active cases.

There are no new cases among people living outside Canada, a group with a total of 12 active cases.

There are a total of 13 active outbreaks in Assisted Living and Long-term Care. One is in Vancouver Coastal Health, 11 is in Interior Health, and the other is in Fraser Health Area. One acute treatment has occurred at Peace Arch Hospital in the Fraser Health area.

As of Thursday, 83.7% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.6% received the second dose.

To date, 7,390,103 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, including 3,504,402 second doses.

High vaccine intake after card announcement

Wednesday said there was a state Rapid increase in new vaccine registrations After monday Vaccine card announcement You will soon need access to restaurants, concerts and other recreational spaces.

A total of 9,094 people in British Columbia received their first shot on Wednesday. This is the highest number since July 13th.

Since Monday, the number of people enrolling in and booking vaccination programs has skyrocketed by 201% compared to a week ago, according to a state statement.

Over the past two days, more than 2% of British Columbia unvaccinated eligible adults have received their first injection.

According to the government, the largest surge in registration was for people under the age of 40.Made up of people of that age group A significant part of the case At the beginning of the fourth wave of the state.

According to the state, on Mondays and Tuesdays alone, 12,904 people under the age of 40 registered and 11,301 booked, more than double the number last week.

Masks are now mandatory throughout the state

Wednesday was also the first day Reintroduced Maskman Date A week after the introduction of public health measures throughout the state Interior health area..

The mask is Mandatory at school For 4th to 12th grade children, the state will no longer move to Stage 4 of reopening, as planned on September 7.

However, vaccines are not mandatory in schools and universities.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.