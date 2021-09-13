When can children under the age of 12 be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine? CDC Director Warrensky has the answer

The COVID-19 vaccine may be available to children under the age of 12 by the end of the year.

That is the timeline.Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says she wants, she told NBC’s DIS.

“Today” is displayed on Monday when asked when vaccines for young children will be available.

“We are waiting for the company to submit the data to the FDA,” Walensky said of vaccine maker Pfizer / BioNTech.

And moderna

“We expect it to happen in the fall. We’ll look at the data from the FDA, CDC, and the data that we all feel urgently to get vaccinated for our children. I’m looking forward to it. ”

Walensky’s comments came when one million children from a public school in New York City, the largest school system in the United States, returned to full-time face-to-face school for the first time in 18 months. For many parents, the question of when young children could be vaccinated came to mind, especially as the delta type spurred an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the summer. Seems to show signs of peak in some states, But nothing else.

Currently, the only vaccines available to children are Pfizer and BioNTech Shots. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May for emergency use by children aged 12 to 15 years. Moderna is studying the effects of vaccines on young children, saying in July: I hope you have enough data Apply for FDA approval later this year or early 2022.

This is Timeline When clinical data and emergency use authorization are expected from various vaccine manufacturers.

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of “today,” said that adult vaccines became available nine months after the pandemic epidemic in the United States, but it took time for infant vaccines to become available. I asked Walensky why.

“”“We want to act quickly. We expect to act quickly, but we also need efficacy and safety data.”“

“We want to act quickly. We expect it to act quickly, but we also need the efficacy and safety data required by the FDA. This is correct for children,” Walensky said. Mr. says.

Others were more optimistic about when children under the age of 12 could get the vaccine. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA director and director of Pfizer, recently said he expects the FDA to spend about four to six weeks assessing clinical data on Pfizer’s youth. According to the company, children should be available by the end of September.

In the “best scenario”, Gottlieb Speaking to CBS’s “Face the Nation” On Sunday, “By Halloween, children aged 5 to 11 may have access to the vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, also said he hopes young children will be vaccinated. October or early November..

Fauci has also recently Vaccine obligations for school children It’s a “good idea”. Some public school systems, including New York City, require vaccines for teachers and other staff.

The FDA said on September 10 that it would “follow science” when evaluating vaccines for young children.

“Because infants are still growing and developing, it is important to complete a thorough and robust clinical trial of appropriate size to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine in this population. It is important for the public to recognize that, “said FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation, in a joint statement.

“Children are not small adults. Issues that can be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials may include whether different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used in adults are needed.”