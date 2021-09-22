Maine hospitals “for bumpy vehicles” with record-breaking COVID-19 patient stretching ability





Patients have been diverted from Maine hospitals or treated in corridors over the past few weeks as record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to stress the healthcare system. NS Record number Of the 225 people, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, surpassing the previous day’s record. On Monday, 90% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated and Relatively few groundbreaking cases Occurs in the state. There are 48 critical care beds in the state, and these units have 82 people. This is increasingly defined by the number of staff that can be staffed as the labor shortage grows further. That’s happening while some hospitals are taking strict steps to continue to provide care to vulnerable patients. Last Monday, Rumford Hospital needed to move emergency department patients to the corridor to provide better care. Others Limited Elective Surgery Redirected the patient to another facility. The stress on space is prolonged from summer to autumn, Limited space In nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, after four were recently closed, according to industry experts. Stephen Michaud, president of the Main Hospital Association, said: “There is no quick fix for this.” Many hospitals have beds to accommodate more patients, but Michaux says there is a shortage of staff to fill them. Governor Janet Mills’ vaccination requirement to vaccinate health care workers by October 29 at the latest has recently called for more staff. For the time being, if the number of cases does not decrease, people may continue to see delayed care. Eastern Maine Medical Centers, the main hospital of Northern Light Health in Bangor, 4th COVID-19 unit If necessary, spokesman Andrew Suchet said. Almost three-quarters of the 30 people in the intensive care unit are COVID-19 patients. About 13% of the 12,500 positions are open in the system, some of which are related to vaccine requirements, he said. According to Maine Health spokeswoman John Porter, the Maine Medical Center also has flexible beds that span two new floors, but staff is needed to use them efficiently. In the last 6 months, the system has had approximately 2,600 jobs on staff of 23,000 care team members. This is due to Porter’s long-standing labor shortage. Fifty-one COVID-19 patients were recorded throughout the system, 23 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Some hospitals are stressed without the large number of COVID-19 patients. According to Kim, at Rumford Hospital, the decision to move some patients to the corridor did not spur a large number of patients and was never used in cases of the virus. There were no cases confirmed at the hospital last Tuesday. Dr. Gibson Parish, an epidemiologist based in Yarmouth, says the state is not yet in a good position to need ration care. , Said. However, the consequences of a hospital stopping medically necessary procedures can lead to health consequences downstream of the Mainers. “Vaccination is very important at this point to ease the burden on the health care system,” he said. More articles from BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/09/22/news/maine-hospitals-in-for-a-bumpy-ride-with-record-covid-19-patients-stretching-capacity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos