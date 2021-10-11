Minnesota COVID-19 Update on Monday, October 11th





Monday’s COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,223 new cases and 25 newly reported deaths. Twenty-one people died this month and four died in September. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has killed 8,320 people. Of all deaths, 56.4% (4,678) were caregivers. As of October 6 (Monday has not been updated yet), the state reported that 3,420,016 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 3,250,511 had completed the vaccine series. Percentage of Minnesota’s population who made at least one shot, based on age group: 12-15: 54%

16-17: 59%

18-49: 64%

50-64: 74%

65 years and over: 90%

Total population: 61.5% 58.4% of Minnesota’s total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not vaccinated, have completed the vaccine series. Excluding children under the age of 12, it jumps to 69.1%. MDH has a public dashboard for tracking the progress of vaccines in Minnesota, which you can view. here. hospitalization By October 8, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Minnesota was 915, up from 871 on Friday. Of the hospitalized patients, 241 were in the intensive care unit and 674 were in general hospitals. The number of people hospitalized based on their local location is as follows, but each patient is infected with the virus in these particular areas because it may have been diverted depending on the beds with available staff. It does not mean that you have been infected. Metro: 126 ICU, 326 non-ICU (Friday was 119, 314)

Center: 39 ICU, 112 non-ICU (formerly 42, 101)

Southeast: 29 ICU, 48 non-ICU (formerly 25, 48)

Northeast: 21 ICU, 73 non-ICU (formerly 25, 67)

Northwest: 12 ICU, 32 non-ICUs (formerly 12, 26)

South Central: 8 ICU, 45 non-ICU (previously 9, 37)

Southwest: 5 ICU, 23 non-ICUs (formerly 3, 23)

West Central: 1 ICU, 15 non-ICUs (previously 1, 19) Test and positive rate. The 3,223 positive results in the Monday update came from 45,812 completed tests, creating a test positive rate of 7.03%. According to Johns Hopkins University, The test positive rate of Minnesota for the past 7 days is 11.03%. The World Health Organization recommends that a positive rate of less than 5% (total positives divided by the total number of completed tests) is required for at least two weeks to keep the economy open safely. .. Minnesota Coronavirus Total test: 12,901,307 (increased from 12,855,286)

12,901,307 (increased from 12,855,286) Those who have been vaccinated at least once: Undecided (increased from 3,420,016)

Undecided (increased from 3,420,016) Those who have completed the vaccine series: Undecided (increased from 3,250,511)

Undecided (increased from 3,250,511) Positive case: 738,843 (increased from 735,636)

738,843 (increased from 735,636) Dead (number: Of 8,320 –480, “likely *” (increased from 8,295)

Of 8,320 –480, “likely *” (increased from 8,295) Patients who no longer need quarantine: 705,936 (increased from 701,975) * Possibility of death is a patient who died after being tested positive using the COVID-19 antigen test. This is believed to be less accurate than the more common PCR tests.

