The state has recorded 4,485 new COVID-19 infections.Valley 83 | Coronavirus

Daily items

Pennsylvania Health Department officials did not record COVID-19-related deaths on two consecutive Saturdays, but added 4,485 new infections, boosting the state’s October total to 76,669. ..

Death reports were over 80 and ended for 4 consecutive days. Last week, the state did not report new deaths on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, but data from the Ministry of Health show that in the last seven days, nearly 100 more deaths than last week (511 out of 419). ) Was included.

There were 1,018 COVID-19-related deaths in the first 16 days of October. It was 1,165 for September 2020 and 670 for October.

The total number of new infections ends for 3 consecutive days with more than 5,000 infections. There were 83 new cases in the valley, 52 of which were in Northumberland County for four consecutive days and more than 50 in the county. There are also 13 in Montour County, more than 13 for 4 consecutive days. Union County added 12 and Snyder added 6.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 67 counties in Pennsylvania report high levels of COVID community infections. This means that in the last 7 days we have seen at least 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Nationally, 87.7% of counties have high infection rates, down 0.8% from Friday.

According to state data, Pennsylvania has received more than 13.2 million COVID vaccines, and 70.1% of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, including 88,346 in the Valley. The state did not update vaccination statistics on Saturday.

At Bucknell University, 12 active cases occurred on campus, including 7 staff and 5 students. Susquehanna University reported 9 active cases, 6 staff and 3 students. Both schools updated their data on Friday.

hospitalization

As of noon on Saturday, hospitals in Pennsylvania had an increase of 32 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, a decrease of 32 for the second consecutive day.

Of the hospitalized patients, 682 were treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), 5 were reduced, 389 were ventilated, and 5 were reduced.

According to data provided by the state, 95 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at the Valley Medical Facility on Saturday. There are 19 patients in the Gaisinger intensive care unit in Danville, an increase of 1 from Friday, an increase of 8 at the Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and an increase of 2 for the second consecutive day. There was no one at Gaisinger Shamokin.

The Geisinger’s Danville location also handled five ventilators, three less than the day before. Evangelical was treating one patient with a ventilator.

Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville has 51 COVID-19-positive patients, two fewer than those reported on Friday. Evangelical had 36 patients and Geisinger-Shamokin had 8 patients.

Prisons, state facilities

As of Saturday, there were cases of eight active employees at the Coal Township State Correctional Facility (SCI). There were 98 staff members across the state, down 6 cases. There were 78 active inmate cases across the state (up 40), but not in Coal Township.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there were seven active cases in Union County federal prisons, including three prisoners in Allenwood’s low-security unit and one employee in a medium-security prison. rice field. In Allenwood’s US Prison (USP), there were three cases, two staff and one prisoner. There were no cases at USP Lewisberg.

The Department of State (DHS) still reported 13 active cases among the staff at the Selinsgrove Center on Saturday. There were less than 5 cases among those receiving the service. DHS does not specify a number if it is less than 5 to avoid patient identification.

At Danville State Hospital on Saturday, there were 6 staff cases and less than 5 client cases for 5 consecutive days.

There were less than five cases of adolescents at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls on Saturday. The unit had no staff cases, and the NCSTU boys unit had no cases.