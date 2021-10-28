Jefferson County sees an increase in sexually transmitted diseases among young people, says the Ministry of Health – CBS Denver

Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4) – Health officials say the number of teenagers and young adults in Jefferson County with sexually transmitted diseases is increasing. On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health increased Chlamydia infection rates by 23.4%, gonorrhea incidence by 22.4%, and syphilis incidence (incidence per 100,000) by 41% from 2019 to 2020. I pointed out that.

read more: Colorado Search and Rescue Group warns hikers not to rely solely on mobile phones after ignoring the call

They also stated that they recorded a cluster of HIV cases aged 15-19 years from 2020 to 2021. The exact number has not been announced, but JCPH states that no additional cases have been reported.

“What many people are unaware of about sexually transmitted diseases is that sexually transmitted diseases can be transmitted through all kinds of sexual intercourse. More importantly, there is an STI and even if you don’t know it. The only way to know for sure is to take a test, which will protect you and your sexual partner, “said Kelly, Associate Director of JCPH’s Clinical Health Services. Conroy says.

read more: Brighton Police: Suspected stolen car arrested after two bystanders were killed

According to JCPH, the number of sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis has increased in the county over the past five years.

The county health authorities offer the following precautions:

If you are at risk, take a test. It’s easy and convenient, and you can do it at home using your email inkit. For more information on these options, please visit: https://cdphe.mybinxhealth.com Or call our clinic 303-239-7078.

JCPH offers low-cost to free testing at its office on 645 Parfet Street in Lakewood. All test results are confidential and do not require parental consent.

Make sure you use protective barriers such as condoms, internal condoms and dental dams properly with all your sex partners.

Use personal lubricants to protect tissue from scratches and microcreases that increase infection with some STIs

Reducing the number of sexual partners can reduce sexually transmitted infections, and no matter how many partners you have, there are many tools you can use to prevent them.

Feel the power to ask your partner to take the test. You can also take a test together to alleviate your worries.

The test service is sensitive information. Providers can help you find a way to navigate the next step in a safe and prudent way.

If you are concerned about the risk of getting HIV, talk to your healthcare provider about PrEP, a drug that, when taken correctly, can significantly reduce your risk of getting the virus.

Other news: Goose and 4 chickens rescued from “bear food” at Crested Butte

JCPH also points out the 2019 campaign Sex Facts Jeffco, which focuses on uninsured, Medicaid use, or low-income young women. They say they use research to help campaigns deal with a diverse audience more efficiently.