Health
Jefferson County sees an increase in sexually transmitted diseases among young people, says the Ministry of Health – CBS Denver
Jefferson County, Colorado (CBS4) – Health officials say the number of teenagers and young adults in Jefferson County with sexually transmitted diseases is increasing. On Wednesday, Jefferson County Public Health increased Chlamydia infection rates by 23.4%, gonorrhea incidence by 22.4%, and syphilis incidence (incidence per 100,000) by 41% from 2019 to 2020. I pointed out that.
read more: Colorado Search and Rescue Group warns hikers not to rely solely on mobile phones after ignoring the call
They also stated that they recorded a cluster of HIV cases aged 15-19 years from 2020 to 2021. The exact number has not been announced, but JCPH states that no additional cases have been reported.
“What many people are unaware of about sexually transmitted diseases is that sexually transmitted diseases can be transmitted through all kinds of sexual intercourse. More importantly, there is an STI and even if you don’t know it. The only way to know for sure is to take a test, which will protect you and your sexual partner, “said Kelly, Associate Director of JCPH’s Clinical Health Services. Conroy says.
read more: Brighton Police: Suspected stolen car arrested after two bystanders were killed
According to JCPH, the number of sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis has increased in the county over the past five years.
The county health authorities offer the following precautions:
- If you are at risk, take a test. It’s easy and convenient, and you can do it at home using your email inkit. For more information on these options, please visit: https://cdphe.mybinxhealth.com Or call our clinic 303-239-7078.
- JCPH offers low-cost to free testing at its office on 645 Parfet Street in Lakewood. All test results are confidential and do not require parental consent.
- Make sure you use protective barriers such as condoms, internal condoms and dental dams properly with all your sex partners.
- Use personal lubricants to protect tissue from scratches and microcreases that increase infection with some STIs
- Reducing the number of sexual partners can reduce sexually transmitted infections, and no matter how many partners you have, there are many tools you can use to prevent them.
- Feel the power to ask your partner to take the test. You can also take a test together to alleviate your worries.
- The test service is sensitive information. Providers can help you find a way to navigate the next step in a safe and prudent way.
- If you are concerned about the risk of getting HIV, talk to your healthcare provider about PrEP, a drug that, when taken correctly, can significantly reduce your risk of getting the virus.
Other news: Goose and 4 chickens rescued from “bear food” at Crested Butte
JCPH also points out the 2019 campaign Sex Facts Jeffco, which focuses on uninsured, Medicaid use, or low-income young women. They say they use research to help campaigns deal with a diverse audience more efficiently.
..
Sources
2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/10/27/jefferson-county-sexually-transmitted-infections/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]