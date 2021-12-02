What can one life tell us about the fight against HIV?

Hindsight A series of Headway teams that look back on predictions and promises from the past.

The story of the last 20 years of the fight against HIV can be told throughout the life of Juliet Auor Otierno. She was 18 years old, lived in Nairobi, Kenya in 2001 and learned that she was pregnant.She was tested for HIV when she visited the doctor

“The results came out on a receipt-like paper stamped with’POSITIVE’,” she recalled. “I cried for 30 minutes. People didn’t want to be HIV related I didn’t want to be HIV related either.”

That year, the United Nations predicts that by 2021, 150 million people around the world would have been infected with HIV. But that dire fate did not come true. The Joint United Nations Program on HIV / AIDS, known as UNAIDS, estimates that approximately 79 million people have been infected with HIV since the outbreak began. This is still a disastrous number, but just over half of the feared total.

How did the turnaround begin?

In Kenya in 2001, as in many parts of the world, the diagnosis of HIV was accompanied by imminent death anxiety. Antiretroviral therapy, or ART-a daily regimen that prevents the virus from multiplying in the body-provided its general effectiveness, but was costly.According to Doctors Without Borders, 2000 is equivalent to a year’s worth of treatment It costs money One patient costs $ 10,000 to $ 15,000.