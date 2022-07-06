5 Tips for Keeping Your Bones Strong





According to LLUH doctors, there is a 4: 1 female-to-male ratio of osteoporosis prevalence because women lose 1-2% of their bone mass during the first five years of menopause. Age, good physical activity, and long-term use of some medications increase the risk of osteoporosis. The seemingly solid bone composition is actually some holes like a honeycomb. Osteoporosis occurs when holes grow larger, bone density decreases, bones become weaker, and they become more fragile. Anthony Essylphy, MDOrthopedists and sports medicine doctors offer risks and tips for keeping bones strong. Essilfie says there is a 4: 1 female-to-male ratio of osteoporosis prevalence because women lose. 1-2% Of their bone mass during the first 5 years of menopause. Osteopenia and osteoporosis are a series of bone loss that make bones more brittle, more prone to fractures, and directly increase the risk for menopausal women. Essilfie states that the first signs of osteoporosis can be a fracture of the wrist, hip, or spine. “It’s never too late to give up your bone health,” says Essilfie. “Follow these tips to combat and reverse the risk of osteoporosis.” Get a bone density test. Dual-energy X-ray absorption measurement method (DEXA) scan evident The lumbar spine is used to assess bone marrow density and compare the score to gender-matched 25-year-old bone marrow density. The test results determine the diagnosis of osteopenia and osteoporosis. Risk factors affect how often DEXA scans are received. Consume calcium and vitamin D. Good sources of calcium include low-fat milk and dairy products, dark green leafy vegetables, tofu, calcium-fortified juices and cereals, and vitamin D in milk and eggs. Essilfie recommends that all patients over the age of 50 receive 1200-1500 mg of calcium and 800-1000 international units of vitamin D per day. Exercise to support your weight. A sedentary lifestyle can exacerbate osteoporosis. Examples of active lifestyles include walking, gardening, climbing stairs, tennis and weight training. Please avoid smoking. Smoking cessation is recommended for those who smoke. the study We conclude that smoking increases the lifetime risk of hip fractures by about half. Discuss your medicine with your provider. Several medicines are available to help prevent or treat osteoporosis. This includes bisphosphonates that reduce the rate of bone loss. Ask your provider what is right for you. Loma Linda University Health’s orthopedic providers offer a variety of treatments to return to a healthy and active life. From hand surgery to trauma cases, spine care to joint replacement, our team is committed to finding the best treatment path for you. For more information, https://lluh.org/orthopaedics..

