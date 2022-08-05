New York polio cases are ‘tip of iceberg’, hundreds could be infected





The state’s chief health official said this week that hundreds of people could contract polio after adults in the New York City metropolitan area were paralyzed by the virus last month. New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said a confirmed case of polio in an unvaccinated adult and the detection of the virus in sewage outside the largest U.S. city indicate a larger epidemic is underway. I warned that it may indicate that “Based on previous polio outbreaks, New Yorkers should know that for each observed case of paralytic polio, hundreds of people may be infected. “Combined with the latest wastewater findings, the department is treating a single case of polio as just the tip of an iceberg with a much larger potential spread.” Bassett said it was important for children to be vaccinated by the time they were two months old, and that all unvaccinated adults (including pregnant women) should be vaccinated immediately. Stated. “As we learn more, it’s clear what we do know: a polio threat exists in New York today,” Bassett said. New York state health officials confirmed last month that an unvaccinated adult in the New York City suburb of Rockland County contracted polio and was hospitalized for paralysis. We found four positive samples in Orange County sewage. Sewage samples that tested positive for polio were genetically linked to strains that infected unvaccinated adults. The findings do not indicate that polio-infected individuals were the source of transmission, but local spread may be ongoing, health officials said. The New York State Department of Health said, “These findings provide further evidence of local, rather than international poliovirus transmission, and that poliovirus can cause paralysis and spread to communities. , emphasizing the urgency of getting all adults and children in New York vaccinated. According to health officials, Rockland County has a polio vaccination coverage of 60% and Orange County has a coverage of 58%. That’s well below the statewide vaccination rate of about 79%, officials said. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States was declared polio-free in 1979, and the country has had no cases since. New York had its last confirmed case of polio in 1990, and he had a case in the United States in 2013, according to state health officials. Children should receive four doses of the polio vaccine. 1st dose by 2 months, 2nd dose by 4 months, 3rd dose by 18 months, 4th dose by 6 months, according to state health officials is needed. Unvaccinated adults should be vaccinated three times. Polio is a highly contagious and devastating virus that can cause paralysis. The virus terrorized the minds of parents in his 1940s, before a vaccine was available. During that time, polio paralyzed more than 35,000 people each year. However, successful vaccination campaigns in the 1950s and his 1960s dramatically reduced the number of cases.

