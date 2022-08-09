San Francisco residents call for tougher response, contact tracing in monkeypox outbreak – NBC Bay Area





San Francisco supervisors have formally approved measures to declare monkeypox a health emergency in the city. However, the health department is defensive about how the outbreak is being traced and why contact tracing is not being implemented. Demonstrators gathered at the Federal Building in San Francisco, demanding the government step up its response as more than a third of California’s confirmed cases are in San Francisco. Dr. Grant Colfax told supervisors that tactics weren’t very effective in this outbreak, explaining that Public Health had attempted contact tracing. “However, many were unwilling or unable to share their partner’s name or contact information. Therefore, it was not one of the most effective strategies.Contacts. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with infectious disease expert and Stanford University epidemiology fellow Dr. Abraar Karan about the latest outbreak of monkeypox. HIV-positive District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey said in a perfect world the city would have had robust contact tracing, but why would they make the decision to change tactics? He said he understood what he had done. “I’m happy with the answer, but I also share concerns,” he said. “We have to do the best we can, but the response at the board meeting was satisfactory.” UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford, who led several contact tracing efforts during the AIDS epidemic, said he also understands why public health officials chose this strategy. “We don’t want to put a lot of resources into something that has zero or little yield,” he explained. .” Some San Francisco residents gathered outside the city’s federal building to demand a tougher response to the monkeypox outbreak and contact tracing. Thom Jensen details what healthcare professionals have to say about this issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco/san-francisco-contact-tracing-monkeypox/2972350/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos