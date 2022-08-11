Health
Queensland researchers find overlap in pathology of long-term COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome
Researchers say they’ve found a pathological link between long-term COVID and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).
Key Point:
- Griffith University researchers say their findings could help treat people suffering from long-term COVID
- Woman with chronic fatigue syndrome says symptoms returned after contracting COVID earlier this year
- AMA Queensland says findings should be independently verified and more funding for such research should be made available
This work is being led by Professor Sonya Marshall-Gradisnik and a team at Griffith University’s National Center for Neuroimmunity and Emerging Diseases (NCNED).
“It is the first of its kind in the world to actually biologically identify a functional overlap between long-term COVID and ME/CFS patients,” she said.
Marshall-Gradisnik, Dr. Marshall-Gradisnik, says that when receptors are damaged, like a malfunctioning lock or key, Don’t put in enough calcium.
“Receptors are on every cell in the body,” she said.
“These ion channels, or the locks and keys trying to open the door — when you look at ME/CFS patients, it’s severely compromised.
“When you see the same receptor [in long COVID patients], now reporting the same change. ”
The findings will be published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine.
Rapid research and treatment
Dr. Marshall-Gradisnik and his team at NCNED have been studying chronic fatigue for the past decade, but turned to the long COVID after noticing similarities between the two diseases.
Australia has recorded over 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Dr. Marshall-Gradisnik said about 5% of them have long-term COVID.
“It could be a public health priority, with significant long-term implications for the healthcare system,” she said.
She says the focus is now on developing high-throughput tests, and she hopes that they will become widely available.
“We have identified these receptors and introduced into the lab specific drugs that are well known, have incredible safety data, and target these receptors,” Marshall said. Dr. Gladysnik said,
“Given that we understand the pathology of ME/CFS and that this overlaps with the long duration of COVID, this will allow us to move research forward rapidly and to implement further treatments over time. became.”
“Sent it back”
Kathy Darrest said she was first diagnosed with ME/CFS more than 20 years ago and has had a recurrence of the condition since contracting COVID-19 in April.
“It set me back — I’m still struggling with it,” she said.
She said her symptoms felt the same.
“I’m pretty weak again and exhausted from any movement,” Darrest said.
“I get short of breath when walking long distances. Fatigue, pain, sleep problems.”
Darest, an active member of the ME/CFS support group, said he has noticed that people who have had COVID for a long time are starting to seek support.
She said the findings and the potential for long-term treatment of COVID give patients hope.
“Especially for young people who, in a way, know their future is lost,” she said.
Research Must Continue: AMA
Maria Boulton, Queensland President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), treats long-term COVID patients, ME/CFS, He said the research could make a real difference in people’s lives, but the findings need to be independently verified.
“Both diseases affect patients, and we know that some people have symptoms on a daily basis and others cannot go to work,” she said.
“It is very important that this kind of research continues.
“What usually happens in research is a process in which data is examined and independently verified to ensure that it is what it was intended to be.
“It’s important to allow that process to continue.”
Dr Boulton said medical and health research in Australia is not as well funded as in the US and UK.
“We are lobbying for more funding to put into research because it is imperative that we stay ahead of the curve,” she said.
She said the AMA Queensland had asked the state government for more research into the long COVID.
“When the border opened last year, we knew it was going to be an issue affecting Queenslanders,” she said.
“At this time, there are no real guidelines for general practitioners to follow when helping patients with long-term COVID-19.”
