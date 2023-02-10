Colorado bears, mountain lions contract bird flu





Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a black bear and a mountain lion recently tested positive for the disease.

Colorado, USA — State wildlife officials have identified three recent cases of Colorado wildlife becoming sick with avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in Thursday’s release that a black bear in Huelfano County contracted the disease in October, a skunk in Weld County tested positive in November, and a puma who died in Gunnison County recently contracted the disease. said to have been confirmed. The bear was euthanized in October by CPW officers who saw him having a seizure. An autopsy revealed that the bear had signs of his HPAI, prompting CPW to test him for HPAI. “The decision to humanely euthanize the animals was based on their unusual behavior and knowledge that many infectious diseases cause neurological symptoms,” Mike Brown, wildlife manager for the CPW area, said in a statement. “Severely ill animals have difficulty moving and often exhibit erratic behavior. Many clinical signs of illness may be observed, but diagnostic tests and autopsy services are not practical.” help determine the cause of death. A mountain lion was found dead just outside Gunnison in January with signs of HPAI. “Like many local species, mountain lions migrate through our communities on a regular basis as they migrate seasonal ranges throughout the year,” said Brandon Diamond, CPW Area Wildlife Manager. increase. “It was only a matter of time before the first HPAI case was confirmed in Gunnison County, based on known cases in neighboring counties. It is important to point out that in Gunnison County, CPW routinely investigates reports of sick or injured wildlife and suspects that something is amiss. We are always interested in hearing from the public when we come across things.” According to CPW, many mammals in the wild in the United States are affected by the current strain of HPAI, including skunks, foxes, black bears, bobcats, coyotes and raccoons. It has also been found in marine mammals. According to CPW, the number of mammalian cases is currently low and the majority of confirmed cases during this outbreak are in wild birds and poultry. The most commonly affected wild birds in Colorado are geese, raptors and other carrion birds that feed on goose carcasses. CPW said it’s important to keep your distance from wildlife and not touch sick or dead birds. Although rare, some of his strains of HPAI can infect humans.you can visit CDC website For more information on how people can protect themselves from bird flu, this map Lists confirmed cases of HPAI in mammals. Featured videos: animals and wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

