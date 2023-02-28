New hydrogel stem cell therapy may repair damaged brain tissue





A new ‘hybrid’ hydrogel allowed researchers to safely deliver stem cells to the site of brain injury in mice.

Researchers at Australia’s University of Melbourne and Australian National University have developed a new ‘hybrid’ hydrogel that can be safely delivered stem cell At the site of brain injury in mice. Hydrogels are aqueous gels that can be used to deliver substances into the body and can be used to promote effective growth of new cells. was announced in Nature Communications, a proof-of-concept breakthrough solves a major challenge that has faced stem cell researchers since the 1980s — when stem cells are inserted into a damaged area, they become the cells needed to create new tissue. It’s about keeping stem cells alive long enough so that they can evolve. body. The hydrogel supplies both the stem cells and the oxygen they need to keep them alive during the infusion process, ensuring that they evolve into the type of cells needed to create new tissue to repair damage. increase. Researchers believe this advance could aid in stem cell therapy in many other parts of the body beyond the brain and central nervous system. Professor David Nisbet says: That’s why you need a temporary blood supply to support your cells until your blood system is repaired. This patented hydrogel provides that. “There are very few medications that can treat stroke and other conditions such as stroke. Parkinson’s disease And they have little effect. Currently, there are no treatments that can reverse these conditions. “ Professor Colin Jackson says this breakthrough will be of interest to researchers and clinicians around the world and will likely lead to many innovative medical treatments. “Although proof-of-concept is currently being demonstrated in the mouse brain, this work provides a general basis for developing injectable nanomaterials for a variety of applications, including cell transplantation, gene and drug delivery, and three-dimensional structures. represents a viable strategy. in vitro disease model and Organ-on-a-chip technologysaid Professor Jackson. After more than five years of research, the team added a synthetic protein based on myoglobin (a naturally occurring protein present in high concentrations in the heart muscle of sperm whales and horses) to the hydrogel to ensure the persistence necessary for stem cell survival. have been found to provide significant oxygen release. Through the delivery process, it develops into the types of cells needed to repair brain tissue. Professor Clare Parrish of the University of Melbourne, who conducted a mouse study, said the results were achieved with damaged brain tissue, raising the possibility of growing new tissue for future human treatments. “We found that hydrogels incorporating myoglobin and stem cells repaired damaged brain tissue. Analysis 28 days after delivery of the hydrogels showed healthy brain function compared to hydrogels without myoglobin. “We found that the survival and growth of the new stem cells that are required for physiotherapy are greatly enhanced,” said Professor Parrish. “We observe that new tissue is stimulated in a manner similar to healthy brain tissue, and are the first of the advantages of including oxygen delivery within hydrogels to achieve long-term survival and integration of stem cell transplantation.” I have provided proof.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news/108577/new-hydrogel-stem-cell-treatment-could-repair-injured-brain-tissue/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos