Can ChatGPT affect radiology?





ChatGPT may have great potential to streamline radiology workflow and reporting, but concerns about optimal rapid engineering and psychedelic effects have put artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots in radiology for the time being. Use may be restricted. In a recent video interview. Nina Kottler, MD, MS, Tessa Cook, MD, Ph.D, and Sonia Gupta, MD, discuss her ChatGPT’s potential capabilities for radiologists and current shortcomings of the technology I warned you. Dr. Kottler suggested that ChatGPT could help alleviate the frustration of receiving incomplete medical histories. “We have not[received]a great[clinical]history. said Dr. Kottler, Vice President of Clinical Operations. “ChatGPT can summarize information from the EMR (Electronic Medical Record) to provide that robust patient history, or summarize previous reports to capture that history and uncovering pathology. increase.” Another potential benefit of ChatGPT is that it could translate patient summaries of radiology reports into another language, possibly expanding access to treatment, says Change Healthcare chief medical officer, US Dr. Gupta, director of the Artificial Intelligence Committee, suggests. (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeNew Insights for Improving Radiology Workflows“Assessing the value proposition of AI in radiology” and “Emerging Trends in AI in Radiology in 2023”) However, Dr. Kottler says that the quality of prompt input has a big impact on the results obtained with ChatGPT. Doctor. Cook, Gupta, and Kotler all emphasize that they take appropriate safeguards to ensure the accuracy and verifiable reference of information provided by ChatGPT. Dr. Cook mentioned examples of using ChatGPT that provided a synthesis of the literature on a particular topic, but other cases have shown “hallucinatory effects” or “inventing non-existent citations” in which history has been rewritten. I said yes.” “Just because ChatGPT is far more fluent than any other chatbot we may have encountered in the past, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it can’t make mistakes in some way.” , Associate Professor of Radiology and Center for Practice Transformation in the Department of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. For more insight from Dr. Cook, Gupta and Kotler, watch the video below.

