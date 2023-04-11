Connect with us

China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu

A woman who tested positive for H3N8 bird flu has died in southern China, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The recent case in China is the third confirmed case of H3N8 infection in humans and, notably, the first death involving an adult.

The infection was confirmed by the Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention on March 26, although no details were provided at that time.

The WHO confirmed on Monday that a woman in southern China who tested positive for H3N8 bird flu was hospitalized with severe pneumonia and died. This woman had several pre-existing medical conditions, including multiple myeloma.

“This case was discovered through the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) Surveillance System. At the time of reporting, no close contacts of this case had developed any symptoms of infection or illness,” the WHO said. said in the latest information.

The WHO has revealed that a woman in China who tested positive for H3N8 avian flu had been exposed to live poultry at a wet market before becoming ill.

In April 2022, a 4-year-old boy in central China became seriously ill after being exposed to chickens and ducks in his backyard. However, he eventually recovered from his H3N8 bird flu virus. Notably, his family’s pet dog and cat also contracted the virus.

About a month later, in May 2022, a 5-year-old boy from Hunan province was also infected, but the Chinese government reported he had only mild symptoms and quickly recovered.

The H3N8 avian influenza virus is commonly found in birds, but has also been detected in horses and is one of two viruses known to cause canine influenza.

catch all business news, market news, breaking news event and the latest news Updated Live Mint.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

