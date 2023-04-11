Immunizations, quarantines and masks remain key to public safety this winter





Keeping your immunizations up to date, staying home if unwell and wearing a mask in healthcare settings will minimize the impact of COVID-19 and reduce pressure on the healthcare system during the winter months health minister Ayesha Verrall said today. The Cabinet has agreed to retain mandatory measures to isolate cases for seven days and to retain the mandatory use of masks for visitors to health facilities. However, the Cabinet has questioned whether testing to get people with no symptoms or mild symptoms back to work earlier than seven days would be a safe and effective model to reduce the impact on the workforce this winter. , asking us to do more work. “We know that quarantining COVID-19 cases is the best way to break the chain of transmission and prevent people from transmitting the virus and making others sick,” Veral said. the minister said. “Isolation remains effective in controlling the spread and keeping case numbers down, and can also help reduce pressure on hospital services. “But we need to make sure the settings are correct and see working examples around the world. It may help reduce the burden on workers in departments. “The Cabinet will consider advice on this in the next two months. “Wearing face masks in healthcare settings is an important tool for reducing the risk not only to yourself, but to others, especially those who are susceptible or susceptible to the virus. These settings are preserved for now. “We also encourage those eligible for the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine to be vaccinated and boosted if eligible,” said Minister Veral. The Cabinet today agreed to remove the legal framework for the Point of Care Tests Order, which regulates the import, manufacture, sale and use of tests such as rapid antigen tests (RAT). This order was first enacted under the Elimination Strategy when access to approved self-tests was no longer needed and was no longer needed.

