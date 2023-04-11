Sexually transmitted infections will surge 7% in 2021, according to the CDC.









CNN

—

More than 2.5 million sexually transmitted infections will be reported in 2021, a 7% increase in one year, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Leandro Mena, director of the CDC’s STD Prevention Division, said: Chlamydia accounts for more than half of all reported cases, with the proportion increasing by approximately 4% in 2021. Gonorrhea cases increased him by nearly 5%. Syphilis cases jumped 32% in one year. This includes an alarming increase in transmission of infections from pregnant mothers to their developing babies in the womb. In 2021, there will be 220 stillbirths and infant deaths due to congenital syphilis. “The most important thing to remember is that congenital syphilis is 100% preventable,” Mena said. “In many respects, this is the result of failure to prevent syphilis among women of reproductive age and their partners.” Lack of prenatal care and adequate maternal treatment misses the most common opportunity to prevent congenital syphilis. but the recent report In recent years, we have found it difficult for women to access reproductive health care services such as regular checkups and contraception. Reproductive Health Women seeking her care are more likely and more likely to report access problems in 2021 than she was in 2017. A combination of factors has contributed to the overall increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections, and the pandemic has exacerbated many of them, Mena said. “Lack of access to health care, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, can make it difficult for people to get the care they need,” Mena said. Declining populations and eroding public health infrastructure are actually limiting access to test-driven services.” The persistent stigma associated with sexually transmitted infections and the lingering effects of pandemic-related disruptions challenge the reach of screening services. The number of reported STDs likely greatly underestimates the “staggering” number of actual cases, he says. STDs affect all populations, but CDC data for 2021 show disproportionately high rates among gay and bisexual men, young people, blacks and Native Americans. It has been. “To make progress in ending the spread of this sexually transmitted disease, we need to meet people where they are by developing localized interventions tailored for maximum impact.” “We want to make sure we address the social and economic conditions that make it more difficult to keep these people healthy,” Mena said.

