Health
Exploring objective measures of pain
how much does it hurt? You might think this is one of the simplest questions in health and medicine. In practice, however, it is a very difficult question to answer objectively.
Consider a doctor with two patients who frown and use similar language to describe their pain. Can doctors be sure they are experiencing similar levels of pain? What if you habitually underestimate your suffering? And what if doctors have certain prejudices and are more likely to believe some patients than others?
Pain is a difficult animal to deal with, Difficult to measure and therefore difficult to treatPain can be an important distress signal, and not investigating it can result in missed opportunities to save lives.
“We barely understand it,” says Emma Pearson, a computer scientist who studies pain at Stanford University. “In particular, the fact that human doctors are often puzzled as to why their patients are in pain suggests that our current medical understanding of pain is very poor,” she said.
Currently, the gold standard for pain analysis relies on patients self-reporting how they are feeling, at various locations, either on a numerical scale (0 is no pain, 10 is worst pain), or on a smile. system.
“The first step to properly treating pain is measuring pain accurately. “Today’s standard of care is based on the ‘smiley face’ that traces the ER room. The system can confuse patients, he says, which is especially problematic when treating children or patients who cannot communicate.
Then there is the question of whether patient assessments can be trusted. In one study, People tend to exaggerate the level of pain they feeleven though there is little evidence to suggest that such exaggerations are common.
You may also like to read:
Without an objective way to measure pain, there is room for bias in clinician decisions. “Pain affects underserved people particularly hard, and their pain is especially likely to be ignored,” says Pearson.
Unfortunately, there are widespread misconceptions about pain among physicians. In 2016, a study found that: 50% of white U.S. medical students and residents have very dangerous and erroneous ideas about black people and their painful experience. In another study, Nearly half of medical students I heard negative comments about black patients from senior colleagues, and the level of racial prejudice among those students increased significantly during the first four years of medical training.
Such prejudices are A historic attempt to justify slaveryincluding the erroneous claim that blacks have thicker skin and different nerve endings. 40% less likely to seek treatment for pain Hispanic patients, on the other hand, are 25% less likely to receive pain treatment than white patients.
Racism is not the only prejudice affecting pain treatment. “Bias Around”hysterical womanIt is still well known in medicine, especially when it comes to pain. A review of 77 independent research studies Terms such as ‘sensitive’ and ‘complaint’ were more frequently applied to women’s pain reports. study Of the 981 women who came to urgent care for pain, they were less likely to get any relief at all and had to wait 33% longer for treatment than men. Additionally, when men and women reported similar levels of pain, men were given stronger medications to treat it.
Anke Samrowitz, a gender bias researcher at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, says that societal expectations about what is “normal behavior” for men and women underlie these patterns. These prejudices lead to “medically unwarranted differences in the way men and women are treated in health care.”
She points out that there are sometimes pure reasons why men and women may receive different treatments for particular complaints. It can make all the difference,” she says. “However, all the observed differences in the treatment of painful men and women cannot be explained by biological differences.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20230414-the-search-for-an-objective-measure-of-pain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Womens Golf Opens Spring Competition at The Martin and Wallace Invite
- Google’s CEO warns against rushing to deploy AI without oversight
- China maintains its supposed neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war: report
- PM Modi to lay stone for outer ring road in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 – The New Indian Express
- The British want us to take control! Boris and co hit back at criticism of the Rwandan plan | Politics | News
- US warship sails through Taiwan Strait after Chinese war games | Military News
- Celebrate World Table Tennis Day on April 23!
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns society to prepare for the impact of AI acceleration
- USA leads Canada in Women’s Hockey World Cup Final by hat-trick Hilary Knight
- Revisionism of the COVID-19 lockdown | CMAJ
- » Schenectady District Launches School Climate and Safety Survey
- HDR+ Burst Photo Dataset Google Research