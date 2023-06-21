USPSTF Final Recommendations on Anxiety, Depression and Suicide Risk





The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) today issued its final recommendations for screening for anxiety disorders. depressionand suicide Risk in adults. along Draft Recommendationthe Special Committee approved, for the first time, the following inspections: anxiety disorder All adults under the age of 65 with no signs or symptoms of anxiety. This ‘B’ recommendation reflects the ‘moderate certainty’ evidence that screening for anxiety disorders in this population yields moderate net benefits. At this time, the task force said there is not enough evidence to recommend whether to recommend screening for anxiety disorders in adults 65 and older. USPSTF Final recommendation And a summary of the corresponding evidence was published online today. Journal of the American Medical Associationas well as on the Task Force website. Jurors stop screening for suicide risk The Task Force continues to recommend that all adults be screened for depression. This ‘B’ recommendation reflects moderate-certainty evidence that screening for major depression in adults has moderate net benefits. However, there is not enough evidence to recommend or not to recommend suicide risk screening for all adults. The task therefore issued an ‘I’ statement, indicating that the balance between benefits and harms cannot be determined at this time. “We urgently call for further research to determine the efficacy of screening for suicide risk in all adults and screening for anxiety disorders in adults 65 and older,” said task force member Gubenga. Ogedegbe, M.D., MPH, founding director of the Institute for Health Equity, said. A professor at NYU Langone Health in New York City said in a statement. author of Accompanying editorial Note that positive screening results for anxiety should be followed by immediate clinical evaluation for suicidal tendencies. Murray Stein, M.D., MPH and Linda Hill, M.D., MPH, of the University of California, San Diego, also point out that a positive screen for anxiety may indicate the following symptoms: post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and clinicians “follow-up mandatory traumatic experience questions necessary to establish a diagnosis of PTSD that may require additional follow-up, referral, or both We need to be prepared.” “Anxiety disorders can cause distress and disability, and proper recognition and treatment can be life-changing and even life-saving,” Stein and Hill said. Effective evidence-based psychological and pharmacological treatments for anxiety disorders are available, they added. However, the recommendation to routinely screen for anxiety disorders does not suggest that “there are too few mental health professionals available to manage the care of all patients with anxiety disorders, and there are too few It must be accompanied by the recognition that there are even fewer mental health professionals available to serve the “-speaker population,” write Stein and Hill. This research report received no commercial funding. Disclosure information for task force members and editorial writers is listed with the original article. JAMA. Published online on June 20, 2021. Recommendation, editorial For more Medscape psychiatry news, visit please join twitter and Facebook

