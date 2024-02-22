Cambridge doctors urge parents to take part in infant cataract study





Written by Katie PrickettBBC News, Cambridgeshire Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge The black dot in the center of this baby's eye is a cataract captured by a new device called Neocam. Parents of newborns are being called on to take part in research to prevent congenital cataracts, the most common cause of preventable childhood blindness. Doctors say the current test, which uses a bright torch, is difficult to evaluate, especially in black and Asian babies because of pigmentation in their eyes. Cambridge doctor Louise Allen has instead invented a device that takes pictures of babies' eyes. More than 3,000 families across seven hospitals participated in the study. Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge Inventor Louise Allen hopes that findings on its effectiveness “may have an impact on newborn eye screening programs around the world.” Dr Allen, Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmologist at Addenbrookes Hospital, said: “Parents are very positive about the imaging test, which takes only a few minutes and is not uncomfortable.” “Many people commented that they were happy to see the images, understood why infant cataract screening is so important, and felt happy that their baby could benefit from additional screening tests. I am.” The study is currently being carried out at Rosie Maternity Hospital in Cambridge, Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital, St Mary's Hospital in Manchester, Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and Queen's Hospital in Romford. has been done. All babies in the UK are automatically tested for cataracts soon after birth using a bright torch called an ophthalmoscope, but a third of cases can be missed. If a cataract is present at birth, surgery is required within the first few months of life to prevent blindness. Frustrated by how many cataracts were missed or misdiagnosed during screening, Dr. Allen invented Neocam. Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge She is calling on new parents to support a national study to use the handheld device to roll it out to other hospitals. This contactless handheld device has an additional digital camera and is easy to use by obstetric staff. Digital images taken using infrared light can be shared with other experts even if they are miles away. Eventually, 25 hospitals, including Norfolk University Hospital and Norwich University Hospital, will take part, with the goal of testing 140,000 newborns by August 2025. The digital imaging and ophthalmoscopy study was funded by Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust and the National Institute for Health and Care Research Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) program. Follow news from the East of England Facebook, Instagram and X. Do you have a story? Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 0800 169 18

