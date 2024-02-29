Pfizer RSV vaccine protects older adults over two seasons

pfizer vaccine against RS virus maintained protection senior citizen Across 2 whole seasons On Thursday, the company announced its understanding of the disease in ongoing late-stage clinical trials.

The shot's effectiveness fell slightly compared to protection levels after one season for RSV, but new data shows the jab generally offers durable protection for adults over 60. suggests that. more vulnerable Serious illness caused by RSV.of launch Pfizer's vaccine, known as Abrysvo; glaxosmithkline The past year has proven to be a boon for both companies. account for hundreds of people Millions of units were introduced to the market in just six months.

The single-dose Pfizer vaccine is 77.8% effective against more severe lower respiratory disease with three or more symptoms by the second season, up from 88.9% efficacy after the first season. decreased. These symptoms include wheezing, shortness of breath, rapid and shallow breathing, and mucus production.

Initial data on more than 37,000 participants in the northern and southern hemispheres showed the vaccine was about 55.7% effective against mild symptoms with two or more symptoms after season two. After one season of RSV, the jab was 66.7% effective against the condition.

Pfizer noted that the vaccine showed consistent efficacy against RSV A and RSV B, the two major subtypes of the virus, after the second RSV season. The shot was particularly effective at more than 80% for each type of patient with more severe lower respiratory disease.

After two seasons, no new adverse events were reported by patients.

The results were announced ahead of Thursday's meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee to consider whether older adults should be vaccinated against respiratory syncytial virus every year or every other year.

