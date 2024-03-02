Study reports link between exposure to magnetite particles and Alzheimer's disease symptoms





Magnetite, a tiny particle found in air pollution, may trigger signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests. Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia, causes memory loss, decline in cognitive function, and a significant decline in quality of life. It affects millions of people worldwide and is the leading cause of death in the elderly. A study led by Associate Professor Cindy Gunawan and Associate Professor Christine McGrath from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), 'Neurodegenerative effects of air pollutant particles: biological mechanisms associated with early-onset Alzheimer's disease', was recently published. environment international. A research team from UTS, UNSW Sydney and Singapore Agency for Science, Technology and Research investigated the effects of air pollution on the brain health of mouse and human neurons in the laboratory. Their aim was to better understand how exposure to toxic air pollution particles can cause Alzheimer's disease. Associate Professor Gunawan, from the Australian Institute of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (AIMI), said: “Less than 1% of Alzheimer's cases are inherited, so environment and lifestyle may play an important role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. “It's very sexual,” he said. “Previous research has shown that people who live in areas with high air pollution levels are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Magnetite, a magnetic iron oxide compound, is also found in large amounts in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. has been detected. “But this is the first study to examine whether the presence of magnetite particles in the brain can actually cause signs of Alzheimer's disease,” she said. Researchers exposed healthy mice and mice genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease to very fine particles of iron, magnetite, and diesel hydrocarbons for four months. They found that magnetite induced the most consistent Alzheimer's disease pathology. This includes the loss of neurons in the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain important for memory, and the somatosensory cortex, an area that processes sensations from the body. Mice already predisposed to Alzheimer's disease showed increased formation of amyloid plaques. The researchers also observed behavioral changes in mice consistent with Alzheimer's disease, such as increased stress and anxiety and impaired short-term memory, the latter especially in genetically predisposed mice. Magnetite is a very common air pollutant. This is caused by high-temperature combustion processes such as vehicle exhaust, wood fires, and coal-fired power plants, as well as brake pad friction and engine wear. ”

Kristine McGrath, Associate Professor, Faculty of Life Sciences, UTS “When we breathe in air pollutants, these magnetite particles enter the brain through the lining of the nasal cavity, bypass the blood-brain barrier through the olfactory bulb, a small structure at the base of the brain responsible for processing smells, and ” she said. Researchers found that magnetite elicited an immune response in nerve cells in mice and humans in the lab. It causes inflammation and oxidative stress, causing cell damage. Inflammation and oxidative stress are important factors known to contribute to dementia. “Magnetite-induced neurodegeneration is also independent of pathology, and the brains of healthy mice show signs of Alzheimer's disease,” said co-first author Dr Charlotte Fleming from the UTS School of Life Sciences. The results will be of interest to health professionals and policy makers. It suggests that people should take steps to reduce their exposure to air pollution as much as possible and consider ways to improve air quality and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. This research has implications for air pollution guidelines. Magnetite particles should be included in the recommended safety thresholds for air quality indices, as well as increased measures to reduce vehicle and coal-fired power plant emissions. sauce: University of Technology Sydney Reference magazines: Gunawan, C. other. (2024). Neurodegenerative effects of air pollutant particles: biological mechanisms involved in early-onset Alzheimer's disease. environment international. doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2024.108512.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240229/Study-links-magnetite-particle-exposure-to-Alzheimers-disease-symptoms.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos