ELLIcott City, Md. — At Manor Hill Brewing in Ellicott City, there are a lot of moving parts between goats, chickens and beer.

“How am I going to do this while being a mom?” said Rachel Mull, the family business' chief financial officer.

Mal's daily life was forever changed when she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 39, about five years younger than the average-risk elderly person.

“It was a complete shock. I never thought, oh, this could be cancer,” Maru said.

In 2017, Mal underwent surgery to remove a kidney stone, when doctors discovered a tumor. With no family history and usually good health, she could not believe the news.

“The next one was my son's seventh birthday party, and I remember not wanting to tell anyone,” Mal said.

The American Cancer Society reports an alarming increase in the number of young adults suffering from colorectal cancer.

“People don't want to talk about their poop. When you're young and busy and work and have kids, it's easy to ignore or not go to the doctor. I have very few symptoms and I was stage 3,” Maru said.

Colorectal cancer is the leading cause of cancer death for men under 50 and the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the same age group.

“Previously, about 10% of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer were under the age of 55, but now that number is 20%,” said Dr. Otis Brawley, professor of oncology at the Johns Hopkins University Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. It's getting closer.” center.

There is no definitive explanation for this spike, but Dr. Brawley points to increases in obesity rates and people eating more processed foods.

“We know that certain types of fungi in food can cause cancer. Maybe it's the way we store our food. For the past 30, 40 years. “For years, people have been taking antibiotics, sometimes taking antibiotics that aren't recommended.” So they're changing the flora of the colon, and that's why people are taking colon cancer. “It can have a huge impact on the risk of developing cancer,” Dr. Brawley said.

Dr. Brawley, who previously served as chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, was one of the co-authors of the original recommendation to move screening guidelines from age 55 to age 45.

“People tell me that there are no gastroenterologists in certain counties in Maryland who can perform colonoscopies. We had to talk to people who said no, 'County,'” Dr. Brawley said.

If seeing a gastroenterologist isn't an option, she says, you can also get a stool blood test every year or a stool DNA test every three years.

“A lot of people say it's one day at a time, but some say it's one minute at a time,” Mull said.

A tough two years followed her diagnosis.

“Your body is in such shambles. They had to move your ovaries. You had radiation therapy. You had six months of chemotherapy and then they removed a tumor and had a large part of your colon and rectum removed. I had major surgery to remove them and they were all taken out,'' Mal said.

She says her support system kept her fighting. Five years later, she is now cancer-free.

“It's treatable, but if we don't know about it, it may be too late,” Maru says.