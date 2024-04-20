Colorado declares syphilis epidemic – infants at highest risk





On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, with support from Gov. Jared Polis, issued a public health order to address what is considered an epidemic. According to state data, between 2018 and 2023; congenital syphilis – syphilis It is present in infants at birth, and reported cases in Colorado have increased from seven to 50. Syphilis is transmitted through contact with an infected wound on the body of someone who has the infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syphilis can be spread through sexual intimacy, pregnancy, and vaginal delivery. So far this year, 25 cases of congenital syphilis have been reported in the state, including five stillbirths and two neonatal deaths, according to state data. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state Department of Health, said this puts the state on track to “probably reach 100 cases” by the end of the year. “We are extremely concerned about the spread of the disease both in our state and nationally,” Ryan said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40 percent of infants with untreated congenital syphilis may be stillborn or die from the infection. “At this stage of the outbreak, an aggressive and coordinated response across the state is appropriate,” said Scott Bookman, senior director of public health preparedness and response for the state Department of Health. Although the congenital syphilis epidemic across the state is on the rise, “the good news is that there are highly effective treatments,” said state epidemiologist Rachel Hurley. “We need to get people in right away to save the infant's life and prevent long-term complications.” What does the new state order mandate? The order declares the state will expand access to syphilis testing during pregnancy, including testing for pregnant inmates. To prevent congenital cases, all health care providers caring for pregnant women and newborns should use the A syphilis test must be provided. Patients do not need to be tested, but health care providers must give them the option to get tested. The order also mandates staffing and support of after-hours lines to respond to emergency needs, as well as providing resources for community outreach and syphilis education. Most state insurance companies are required to cover testing as part of the state plan. How can I get tested and receive treatment? The majority of Coloradans with commercial insurance and those with Medicaid will have the test covered at no out-of-pocket cost, the state said in a statement. Health First Colorado. Coloradans without health insurance or a health care provider are encouraged by the health department to apply for state health insurance. Medicaid program. During, Free and low-cost testing is available and Coloradans can also order free home test kit.

